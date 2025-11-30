Becker speaks of "emotional week" after addition to family - Gallery Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro revel in baby bliss. Image: Instagram/borisbeckerofficial Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro now have a daughter together. (Archived image) Image: dpa Boris Becker with several family members at his book launch. (archive picture) Image: dpa Becker speaks of "emotional week" after addition to family - Gallery Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro revel in baby bliss. Image: Instagram/borisbeckerofficial Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro now have a daughter together. (Archived image) Image: dpa Boris Becker with several family members at his book launch. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The former tennis pro has become a father for the fifth time. He posts family moments from the past few days on Instagram - and takes his followers for a walk with the baby carriage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro have become parents.

Nine days after the birth, the tennis idol publishes a first family photo on Instagram.

Together with wife Lilian, they push baby Zoë in a baby carriage through the center of Milan. Show more

Former tennis pro Boris Becker has posted family photos on Instagram around a week after the birth of his daughter. "I'm still coming to terms with this emotional past week," the 58-year-old wrote. "Thank you for all the lovely messages."

Becker became a father for the fifth time with the birth of his daughter Zoë Vittoria, who was born in Milan at the end of November. It is the first child together for the former Wimbledon winner and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, to whom he has been married since 2024.

Family pictures from the walk

In one of the pictures that Becker posted on the platform on Sunday, he and Lilian are standing next to a baby carriage, the two of them staring into the camera. Becker told Bild this week: "We were out in the fresh air for the first time on Wednesday. We decided to enjoy the warm midday sun, even though it's currently cold in Milan."

In his latest Instagram post, Becker also shared a photo with his son Noah (31), who is smiling and holding his half-sister in his arms. His marriage to his first wife Barbara Becker produced Noah and son Elias (26). His marriage to Lilly Becker produced their third son Amadeus (15). The former Grand Slam winner is also the father of daughter Anna (25).

Big wedding in September 2024

Becker now lives with Lilian in Italy. The two met in 2019 and got married in September 2024. Becker has repeatedly emphasized that his wife is his great support and love.