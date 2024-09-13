Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro are to tie the knot this weekend. Picture: Jose Breton / IMAGO / NurPhoto

He celebrated his last wedding in Switzerland, next weekend Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro will say "I do" in Italy. The celebrations will last three days.

Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro are to tie the knot this weekend.

Becker's third wedding will take place in a posh Italian resort.

In 2009, he married his second wife Lilly Becker in St. Moritz.

Then, as now, the celebrations lasted three days. Show more

They have been through thick and thin together, now they are saying "I do": when Boris Becker had to serve a prison sentence for insolvency offenses in Great Britain, his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro offered him support. The two will marry next weekend. It will be the former tennis pro's third marriage.

The 56-year-old celebrated his second wedding with ex-wife Lilly Becker in Switzerland in 2009: The celebrations took place in the spa resort of St. Moritz. The celebration, which was crowned with a brunch in the Alps, lasted three days.

This time, too, the celebrations will last three days. As the German magazine "Bunte" reports, the celebrations are set to kick off this Friday.

Italy instead of Switzerland

150 guests are expected. However, the marriage will not be celebrated in Switzerland this time. Becker and de Carvalho Monteiro have opted for the Italian town of Portofino instead.

The ceremony will reportedly take place tomorrow, Saturday, before being moved to a luxury hotel.

As in the case of St. Moritz, Portofino is a posh resort that is particularly popular with celebrities and has already been visited by the legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor and rock star Rod Stewart. The latter also celebrated a wedding here in 2007.

Becker is said to have sold the exclusive rights to pictures of the wedding, as he did in 2009, this time probably to a photo agency.