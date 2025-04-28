Boris Becker (right) and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at the Laver Cup in Berlin. (September 19, 2024) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Christophe Gateau

Boris Becker wanted to drive to a five-star hotel in Zurich city center with his wife on Sechseläuten Saturday. The access road was closed due to a guild music event - the tennis legend had to find another route in his Porsche SUV.

Helene Laube

Tennis legend Boris Becker was apparently out and about in Zurich city center last Saturday - and drove onto the closed Münzplatz between Bahnhofstrasse and Rennweg in search of his hotel. When he wanted to head for his five-star hotel in his Porsche, he had to turn around because of a guild band, as the online portal nau.ch reported.

The guild's music society played "Bella Ciao" and hundreds of Zurich residents danced and celebrated. Becker's Porsche Cayenne with Italian license plates immediately caught the eye. The former Wimbledon winner, who was traveling with his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, had to find another way to the hotel.

Becker knows Zurich well, continued nau.ch. Around 20 years ago, he lived in an apartment in Wollishofen on the lake. Today, the couple live in Milan. They recently attended events in Madrid and Dubai. It is not known how long the couple stayed in Zurich.