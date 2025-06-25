Boris Becker looks back on his career in a new interview - including all the highs and lows. David Inderlied/dpa

Boris Becker won Wimbledon for the first time 40 years ago. Today he admits: "The fame was borderline - I almost choked on it." He finds support from his wife Lilian, who looks after him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German tennis champion Boris Becker won Wimbledon three times. For the first time 40 years ago - as the youngest male player of all time.

In a new interview, the 57-year-old recalls this historic victory. After his victory, he became famous in one fell swoop.

This fame had its downsides. Becker says: "I almost choked on it. That was borderline." Show more

Tennis idol Boris Becker won the Wimbledon tournament for the first time 40 years ago - at the age of just 17. This made the German champ the youngest male Wimbledon winner of all time.

In a new interview with "Stern" magazine, the 57-year-old looks back on July 7, 1985. Today, he calls this special career moment his "second birthday". That was when the boy from Leimen in Baden-Württemberg became a global star overnight.

It was a new birthday, but the sudden fame also brought with it a darker side. This triumph made him the property of the Federal Republic of Germany, so to speak.

Becker comments: "The embrace I received from the whole country was wonderful, but I almost choked on it. Suddenly being judged and also condemned - by strangers who only know me from television or newspapers. That was borderline, maybe a bit more."

Protecting himself against it or even defending himself was like walking a tightrope, which he didn't always manage.

Becker and his wife lead a secluded life

Around ten years ago, Boris Becker tried to detach himself from his old life. He analyzed his circle of friends and tried to understand who was really his friend and who only wanted to benefit from him as a tennis celebrity.

Since 2014, he has been married to his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, who sees things the same way and leads a private life with him in Milan - including a new circle of friends.

Lilian is his rock in the surf: "She has strengths that I don't have and hopefully vice versa too." They are a wonderful team, a real partnership of equals, Becker enthuses.

