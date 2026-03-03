Boris Becker on divorce from Barbara: "I cheated on her" Boris Becker gave private insights in a podcast. (archive picture) Image: dpa Boris and Barbara's marriage lasted until 2001 (archive image) Image: dpa Boris Becker on divorce from Barbara: "I cheated on her" Boris Becker gave private insights in a podcast. (archive picture) Image: dpa Boris and Barbara's marriage lasted until 2001 (archive image) Image: dpa

The former tennis pro has already been through two divorces. In a podcast, the 58-year-old now talks about the failure of his first marriage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker admits that he cheated on his ex-wife Barbara during their marriage.

The couple have been divorced since 2001 and Boris Becker's infidelity at the time made numerous international headlines.

After the divorce, there were incidents "that were not so nice of her". Show more

In a podcast, former tennis pro Boris Becker (58) gives an insight into his failed marriage with his ex-wife Barbara - and speaks plainly. "I cheated on her. There's no doubt about it," says Becker in a podcast by British TV journalist Louis Theroux about his first marriage.

The couple have been divorced since 2001, Boris Becker's infidelity at the time made numerous international headlines. However, Barbara and he now have a good relationship, says the former Wimbledon winner. His ex-wife is a "wonderful mother". But after the divorce, there were incidents "that weren't so nice of her". She had the power because he was the bad guy, says Becker, without giving any further details.

His sons Noah (32) and Elias (26) are the result of his marriage to his first wife Barbara. His third son Amadeus (16) was born from his marriage to Lilly Becker, which has since also ended in divorce. The former Grand Slam winner is also the father of daughter Anna (25). In November, Becker finally became a father for the fifth time. For him and his third wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, to whom he has been married since 2024, it is their first child together.

Boris Becker is one of the most famous Germans in the world. In 1985, he won the tennis tournament at Wimbledon at the age of just 17.