She was always by his side: Boris Becker with his mother Elvira. Ursula Düren/dpa

Boris Becker's mother Elvira passed away on November 21 at the age of 89. She embarked on her final journey last Saturday. The ex-tennis pro gave a heartbreaking insight into the funeral service on Instagram.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker mourns the death of his mother Elvira Becker, who passed away on November 21 at the age of 89.

The funeral took place on November 30th in the closest family circle in Leimen, Baden-Württemberg.

The former tennis pro shared a heartbreaking Instagram post from the funeral service.

Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova stayed away to avoid tensions with her father at the funeral service. Show more

"With love and gratitude for our mom and grandma Elvira Becker," wrote Boris Becker (57) under a series of pictures from his mother's funeral. Elvira Becker died on November 21 at the age of 89. This was just one day before her son's birthday.

The former tennis ace maintained a close relationship with his beloved mother. Elvira supported her son, always stood by his side and was his biggest fan during his sporting career.

Boris Becker's heart is torn and he is finding it difficult to cope with the loss of his mother. On Saturday, November 30, Elvira Becker was buried in the closest family circle in the Herz-Jesu-Kirche in her home town of Leimen in Baden-Württemberg.

Anna Ermakova does not attend grandma's funeral

On Instagram, the 57-year-old gives an insight into the funeral service. The first photo shows the coffin with flower arrangements. The words "With love and gratitude" are written on the first mourning ribbon. The names of the mourners are written on two other ribbons.

Next to his own name are Boris Becker's sister Sabine Becker-Schorp and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (34). They are followed by the tennis legend's children, Amadeus (14), Anna Ermakova (24), Noah (30) and Elias (25), as well as Sabine's children Vincent and Carla.

The second photo shows Boris Becker with his family in the church. The former tennis star sits in the front row of the pews together with his wife, sister and nephew, with his children directly behind them to pay their last respects to Grandma Elvira. One person missing is Anna Ermakova, although her name is on the sashes.

The 24-year-old daughter of an affair of Boris Becker explained her absence to the "Bild" newspaper: "At the moment, everyone is mourning grandma. That's the most important thing. I think it's common knowledge that my father and I have differences that need to be resolved. I didn't want that to overshadow the situation and make anyone uncomfortable at the funeral service."

Boris Becker: "I owe you everything"

The timing of his mother's death was particularly bitter for Boris Becker: the very next day, he had to celebrate his first birthday without her.

He used his special day to remember his mother. Under a series of pictures, the former tennis pro wrote: "I owe you everything I have achieved in life."

The sympathy of the fans is huge. In the comments to the photos of the memorial service, countless followers offered their condolences. "Certainly a difficult day for you and your family! I wish you lots of strength", said one user.

And someone else wrote: "Dear Boris, all the best and my heartfelt condolences. Losing a mother is the worst thing for a child, for you as a son."

More videos from the department