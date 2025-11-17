The Kessler twins have died The Kessler twins Alice and Ellen at the "Die Liebe Geld" theater premiere in Munich in March 2022. The show legends were 89 years old. Image: IMAGO/APress Alice and Ellen Kessler were born on August 20, 1936 in Nerchau, Saxony. Image: imago stock&people 1965: The Kessler twins on August 2, 1965 in London. The entertainers were known for their singing, dancing and acting in Germany and Italy in the 1950s and 1960s. They were known as the "Kessler twins". Image: IMAGO/United Archives Keystone 1957: "The Count of Luxembourg" with the Kessler twins and Gerhard Riedmann as the Count of Luxembourg. The twins played the dancers Fritzi and Franzi. Image: imago images / United Archives Alice and Ellen Kessler in a show costume. The picture was taken in 1959. Image: imago images / United Archives "Lieben Sie Show" was a TV format from ARD from 1962. Image: IMAGO/United Archives With TV legend Rudi Carrell in the format "Die verflixte 7". The show with Carrell ran from 1965 to 1973. Image: imago images/United Archives Alice (left) and Ellen Kessler with presenter Frank Elstner at the press event for the TV show "Deutschland spielt auf - zum 50. Geburtstag der ARD-Fernsehlotterie" in 2006. The Kessler twins have died The Kessler twins Alice and Ellen at the "Die Liebe Geld" theater premiere in Munich in March 2022. The show legends were 89 years old. Image: IMAGO/APress Alice and Ellen Kessler were born on August 20, 1936 in Nerchau, Saxony. Image: imago stock&people 1965: The Kessler twins on August 2, 1965 in London. The entertainers were known for their singing, dancing and acting in Germany and Italy in the 1950s and 1960s. They were known as the "Kessler twins". Image: IMAGO/United Archives Keystone 1957: "The Count of Luxembourg" with the Kessler twins and Gerhard Riedmann as the Count of Luxembourg. The twins played the dancers Fritzi and Franzi. Image: imago images / United Archives Alice and Ellen Kessler in a show costume. The picture was taken in 1959. Image: imago images / United Archives "Lieben Sie Show" was a TV format from ARD from 1962. Image: IMAGO/United Archives With TV legend Rudi Carrell in the format "Die verflixte 7". The show with Carrell ran from 1965 to 1973. Image: imago images/United Archives Alice (left) and Ellen Kessler with presenter Frank Elstner at the press event for the TV show "Deutschland spielt auf - zum 50. Geburtstag der ARD-Fernsehlotterie" in 2006.

The famous Kessler twins Alice and Ellen have died in Munich. They were 89 years old. An investigation by the criminal investigation department points to special circumstances.

The Kessler twins, Alice and Ellen, died in Munich at the age of 89. According to the "Bild" newspaper, the criminal investigation department was called in. The possibility of any outside involvement has been ruled out.

According to the newspaper, the police were informed on Monday afternoon that the 89-year-olds had made use of "accompanied euthanasia".

In Germany, "accompanied euthanasia" is permitted under certain conditions: for example, the person must "act on their own responsibility and of their own free will" and be of legal age and legally competent. The lethal act must also be carried out by the person themselves - otherwise it would be "active euthanasia", which is prohibited.

"That's what we stipulated in our will"

Alice and Ellen Kessler were born on August 20, 1936 in Nerchau, Saxony. They achieved international recognition as singers, dancers, actresses and entertainers. They were inseparable throughout their lives and remain united even in death.

Back in April 2024, the twins expressed to the German newspaper their wish to one day be buried in the same urn. They wanted to rest together with the ashes of their mother Elsa and their dog Yello. "That's what we stipulated in our will," Ellen Kessler explained at the time.

The news of her death touched many people who admired the Kessler twins for their life's work and their close bond.

