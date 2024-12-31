After more than eight years, the papers have finally been signed: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially enter the new year as divorced. (archive picture) Mike Nelson/EPA/dpa

After more than eight years of intense legal wrangling, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings.

After more than eight years of intense legal wrangling, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings. The actress filed for divorce in September 2016 after the couple had been married for two years and together for a total of twelve years.

According to Jolie's lawyers, they both signed the divorce papers on December 30. "Angelina filed for divorce over eight years ago and has been working to find peace and healing for her family ever since," her lawyer James Simon told People."This step is just one part of a long process that is finally complete."

A long road to settlement

The divorce was originally filed after an incident on a private plane in which Jolie accused Pitt of abuse. Although no charges were brought, this led to an agreement to settle the divorce privately. Both parties agreed to protect the privacy of their children and to appoint a private judge.

Over the years, there have been numerous legal battles, particularly over custody of their six children and their shared Château Miraval estate in France. In 2019, Pitt and Jolie were legally declared single, but the disputes over the estate and the children continued.

Legal dispute over Château Miraval

A significant part of the conflict revolved around Château Miraval, an estate and winery that the couple owned together. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 after she sold her share without consulting him. Jolie filed a countersuit, accusing Pitt of waging a "vindictive war" against her.

In November 2024, Jolie achieved a legal victory when a judge ruled that Pitt must disclose documents that could substantiate her allegations of abuse. At the same time, Pitt scored a victory when Jolie's motion to dismiss the case was denied.

Despite the divorce settlement, the legal dispute over Château Miraval remains. Both parties have pledged to act in the best interests of their children and form a united front to ensure their welfare.

