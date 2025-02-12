New look at Brad Pitt in *F1 Movie* .🏎💨 pic.twitter.com/3S7E7sLbCQ — kanna (@itz_kannaa) February 12, 2025

The trailer for the film "F1" promises not only exciting action, but also a topless Brad Pitt. Looking at the actor, it becomes clear that he has accumulated quite a few tattoos over the years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Super Bowl, a teaser of the new film "F1" starring Brad Pitt as a Formula 1 mentor was shown, which is due to be released in cinemas in June.

In a short clip, the actor can be seen bare-chested and fans catch a glimpse of his numerous tattoos

Among them is an A for Angelina Jolie - and the initials of his children. Show more

Brad Pitt (61) has quite a few tattoos, as can be seen in the teaser for the film "F1", which shows the Hollywood star shirtless. In it, Pitt takes on the role of Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 racing driver who becomes the mentor of Joshua Pearce - played by Damson Idris (33).

The shot may only be very short, but Pitt topless is sure to make many a heart beat faster. The Oscar winner can be seen lying on a sofa in pants and sneakers.

Some might think that the many tattoos could be for his role. But they were wrong, because over the years Pitt's body art has been photographed from time to time. He has many symbols, letters and dates on his body. Many of them have a personal meaning.

Tattooed A stands for Angelina Jolie

In recent years, some of Pitt's tattoos have been photographed, including the silhouette of the oldest mummy in the world, Ötzi, on his forearm. There is also a French phrase that translates as "Life is absurd".

A vertical line crossing a horizontal line is immortalized on the other arm. While the letter A, which stands for Angelina Jolie (49), can be found on one side, the initials of his children are tattooed on the other. M for Maddox (23), P for Pax (21), Z for Zahara (20), S for Shiloh (18), K for Knox (16) and V for Vivienne (16).

But his love for his ex-wife, who has multiple tattoos herself, went even further. He is also said to have immortalized her birthday on his lower abdomen, but apparently removed it , according to "HELLO!" magazine.

The word "Invictus" can also be found on Pitt's body, as well as a tornado and a rhino head. Just to list a few more tattoos.

"F1" teaser was shown at the Super Bowl

The "F1" teaser was shown during the Super Bowl and promises an adrenaline-filled movie. The film is due to be released in cinemas in June.

In addition to Pitt, Javier Bardem (55), Kerry Condon (42) and Tobias Menzies (50) can also be seen in the racing movie. Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton (40) is one of the producers of the upcoming summer blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Damson Idris couldn't believe his luck, as he confessed in an interview with "Vanity Fair": "I look to my left, there's Brad Pitt. I look to my right, there's Javier Bardem. I look at my hands, they're shaking."

