Brad Pitt celebrates his comeback with the successful blockbuster "F1" - and an image makeover. The allegations of violence seem to have vanished into thin air.

Yes, Brad Pitt is back in the conversation. And in more ways than one: in his very successful new blockbuster "F1", he plays former Formula 1 racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year break to save the unsuccessful APXGP team. He is also filming a spin-off of "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", in which he reprises his role as Cliff Booth, has a new girlfriend and an image makeover.

So has enough time passed for Pitt's past to simply be forgotten?

Let's remember: It's 2016 and Angelina Jolie unexpectedly files for divorce. Details about the separation only become known years later. While drunk, Jolie accused Pitt of assaulting her and then two of their children during a flight on a private jet.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2014. Two years later, the actress filed for divorce. Mike Nelson/EPA/dpa

Pitt's lawyers denied the allegations. The actor admitted to having an alcohol problem. He then went into therapy and Jolie withdrew the complaint. Not because of a lack of evidence, but because Jolie wanted to protect her children. The divorce has been official since 2024.

The open confrontation with his alcohol addiction

According to media reports, PR expert and crisis manager Matthew Hiltzik is behind this targeted image correction. He often supports prominent men against whom allegations of violence have been made, including Justin Baldoni and Johnny Depp.

A core element of Pitt's new public presence is his open confrontation with his past, in particular his alcohol addiction.

Back in 2017, he admitted in an interview withGQthat he struggled with alcohol problems and subsequently sought therapeutic support from Alcoholics Anonymous.

Pitt recently spoke openly about his addiction on the podcast "Armchair Expert" with actor Dax Shepard. He reported that he needed a fresh start after his break-up with Angelina Jolie. "I was pretty devastated," he explained to Shepard. "I needed to wake the fuck up in some areas."

@pagesix Brad Pitt got candid about going to his first AA meeting after his divorce. 🎥: "Armchair Expert" ♬ original sound - Page Six

There are no critical questions. Shepard hardly follows up. Pitt seems relaxed and charming in the interview. According to "Vulture", many celebrities are now increasingly relying on VIP podcasts to avoid direct contact with traditional media while retaining control of the conversation.

Bringing back the old Hollywood glam

Another move in the PR offensive: nostalgia. Who doesn't love it? On the red carpet of the London premiere of "F1", Pitt appeared with his co-star from "Interview with a Vampire", Tom Cruise. It was the first time the two had been seen together in public since 2001. The pairing brought back the old Hollywood glam that people love so much.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at the "F1" premiere in London. IMAGO/i Images

But we're not quite done with the nostalgia yet. Brad Pitt has changed his look. Goodbye long hair, hello buzzcut. The hairstyle is reminiscent of his "Troy" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" era. His outfits are now also a little more colorful and eye-catching. They are reminiscent of the 90s. Satin shirts, wide pants and boots with square toes.

And finally, there is love. His new girlfriend Ines de Ramon is portrayed as easy-going and sociable. A relationship also reinforces the image of a stable man. The 32-year-old grew up in Geneva, but now lives in the USA. She works in the jewelry industry there.

Girlfriend Ines de Ramon adjusts Brad Pitt's tie at the "F1" premiere in London. IMAGO/Avalon.red

The two have reportedly been a couple since 2022. However, they have rarely been seen together on the red carpet. Until just a few weeks ago, at the premiere of "F1" in London.

Blockbuster breaks record

Pitt and his team's strategy seems to be working. The blockbuster is a huge success. It recently passed the 552 million US dollar mark at the global box office, making it the most successful original film of the year. It surpassed Pitt's previous best film, his 2013 zombie movie "World War Z", which grossed 540 million US dollars at the box office.

"When an actor combines his personal transformation with a great movie, it becomes hard to separate the art from the person," writes Vulture. "His ability to hide the violence from his past shows how violence against women is often seen as normal. It's not that people don't believe what happened to Jolie on the plane - they just don't care that much."

