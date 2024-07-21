The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh announced a while ago that she wanted to part with her father's surname. Now the 18-year-old is making things official: as reported by "TMZ", the young woman has published a newspaper ad in which she makes the name change official.
Under Californian law, a person is obliged to publish an application in the advertising section of a newspaper with general circulation. Only this gives the green light for a name change, it is standard procedure, writes "TMZ".
Shiloh wants to become a dancer
Her name will change from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She made the request back in May, after celebrating her 18th birthday.
Shiloh is also a budding dancer and wants to build a career in the industry.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children together: Maddox (22), Zahara (19) and Pax (20) are adopted children, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne (16) are biological.