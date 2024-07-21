Shiloh Jolie will only use her mother Angelina's surname in future. IMAGO/Panthermedia

Now she's making it official: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter is dropping the surname "Pitt". Shiloh even had to place a newspaper ad for this.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially dropped "Pitt" from her last name, as reported by "TMZ".

The name change was announced through a newspaper ad, which is required under California law for an official name change.

Shiloh, who turned 18 in May, is aiming for a career as a dancer. Show more

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh announced a while ago that she wanted to part with her father's surname. Now the 18-year-old is making things official: as reported by "TMZ", the young woman has published a newspaper ad in which she makes the name change official.

Under Californian law, a person is obliged to publish an application in the advertising section of a newspaper with general circulation. Only this gives the green light for a name change, it is standard procedure, writes "TMZ".

Shiloh wants to become a dancer

Her name will change from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She made the request back in May, after celebrating her 18th birthday.

Shiloh is also a budding dancer and wants to build a career in the industry.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children together: Maddox (22), Zahara (19) and Pax (20) are adopted children, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne (16) are biological.

