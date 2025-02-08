Brainwashing accusation in the jungle camp The situation escalates between Maurice Dziwak, Anna-Carina Woitschack (front) and Alessia Herren in the RTL reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" Image: RTL Timur Ülker is surrounded by snakes in the "Murwillumbah Sun" jungle test. Not for the faint-hearted. Image: RTL Lilly Becker and Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss take part in the "Duckling Lottery" treasure hunt. In the middle of the jungle, the pair have to fish for ducklings from a boat. Image: RTL While drying the dishes in the evening, Anna-Carina Woitschack and Jörg Dahlmann talk about their break-up with entertainer Stefan Mross. Image: RTL Brainwashing accusation in the jungle camp The situation escalates between Maurice Dziwak, Anna-Carina Woitschack (front) and Alessia Herren in the RTL reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" Image: RTL Timur Ülker is surrounded by snakes in the "Murwillumbah Sun" jungle test. Not for the faint-hearted. Image: RTL Lilly Becker and Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss take part in the "Duckling Lottery" treasure hunt. In the middle of the jungle, the pair have to fish for ducklings from a boat. Image: RTL While drying the dishes in the evening, Anna-Carina Woitschack and Jörg Dahlmann talk about their break-up with entertainer Stefan Mross. Image: RTL

In the RTL jungle, Timur Ülker tries to make an appeal - and triggers an almost endless argument. His competitors suspect dark forces in the background. But someone else has to go.

Well shouted, but not won: Reality star Maurice Dziwak has to pack his bags shortly before the final of the RTL jungle camp. The 26-year-old received too few votes from viewers on Friday evening and was therefore kicked out of the show.

The self-proclaimed "lion" was disappointed to receive the news from the presenter duo Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen. Fellow camper Lilly Becker was also visibly shocked. "Wow, I didn't expect that," she exclaimed.

The decision came as a surprise because the reality star ("Sommerhaus der Stars") from Oberhausen was one of the most popular people in the camp - and recently also one of the few candidates who was in a reasonably good mood. "Yes, kids, kiss my ass," he said in his usual packer tone before being kicked out. "The mood here is at rock bottom! I'm the only one here who's still in a good mood."

The "lion" of the reality TV business tried to motivate his fellow campers: "Guys, we're just before the final!" It went largely unheard.

Who is manipulating whom here?

One reason for the poor mood is probably the food supply. Since several jungle trials have been unsuccessful recently, the food has been reduced to the bare essentials. According to "RTL.de", the celebrities in the current season are more unsuccessful in this respect than any of their predecessors - they have only managed to get 33.93 percent of all the stars they can earn so far. A devastating result that has had a noticeable impact on their mood.

The mood completely changed on day 15. The trigger was an attempt by actor Timur Ülker (35) to tell the group around the campfire that he didn't think it was good to make fun of someone at the back. Specifically, he was apparently referring to comments which, in his opinion, were directed at musician Edith Stehfest. The 29-year-old is - to put it mildly - not without controversy in the jungle camp.

When Ülker directly addressed pop singer Anna-Carina Woitschack (32) in this context, the situation escalated. The musician rejected the accusations out of hand. But now it was Stehfest herself who followed up. "You like to laugh at people, Anna-Carina," she said. She then pulled out the verbal sword that is used to drive opponents in reality formats unerringly onto the pinnacle: "Good parenting? That's not really part of it."

Woitschack was furious and at the same time tried to analyze what might be holding the unexpected Stehfest/Ülker coalition together internally. Her suspicion was that the actor, who had been so peaceful for a long time, was just the musician's compliant assistant. "He is influenced", she said. "There is some kind of manipulative technique on Edith's part", said Woitschack. Stehfest must have brainwashed Ülker, "so that this man turns people on as if remote-controlled."

The result was a split in the camp - Stehfest and Ülker on one side, the rest on the other. This seemed to affect Ülker in particular. At times he stood around the campfire like a lonely wanderer with a stick.

Later on, he was at odds with the whole genre that had brought him this experience. "I think I'm completely out of reality," he said. "It's too stupid for me." He also came to the realization: "Reality TV has little to do with real life."

Still no food for the camp - for the third time in a row

In the midst of this highly explosive situation, Stehfest and Ülker also had to take part in the jungle test - and failed. Their task was to correctly pass on numerical codes to open locks in two cramped solarium chambers between countless queues. In the end, they came out empty-handed. Which also meant no food for the camp. For the third evening in a row.

Stehfest was devastated afterwards and explained that the task had simply been impossible for her. "I have the same problem with numbers as I do with spelling," she said. "They look the same to me." Despite the plausible explanation, Stehfest's failure in the camp was not only commented on with warm words. Actor Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss (62) obviously felt satisfaction: "If there is a God, he sprinkled a brief failure on the earth at the right moment."

The semi-final in the jungle is scheduled for Saturday. On Sunday, the new jungle queen or king will be crowned. Timur Ülker, Lilly Becker, Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss, Alessia Herren and Edith Stehfest are still in the running.

