Two nuns from Brazil caused a stir when they spontaneously performed a beatbox and dance routine during a Catholic TV program.

Music is a tool for the nuns to reach people.

One of the nuns has 100,000 followers on Instagram. Show more

Two Brazilian nuns have caused a sensation with a spontaneous beatboxing and dance performance on a Catholic television program. The nuns Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, members of the "Copiosa Redenção" congregation, were talking about a vocation retreat on the Brazilian channel Pai Eterno when they sang a song about the call to religious life.

The two nuns stood up and began a performance with singing, beatboxing and dance moves. The presenter joined them and imitated their movements. This performance has now been seen by millions of people on social media.

Over 100,000 followers on Instagram

"This moment was very spontaneous, because Sister Marisa is like that: If you start a beat, she'll dance. And I'm used to singing and beatboxing, so it was very easy for us. At the same time, it was very surprising to see that the video went viral even outside Brazil," Marizele told the Associated Press news agency.

The nuns emphasized that music is a powerful tool to help those in need. "Beatboxing, dancing and the songs themselves are tools that God uses to reach the hearts of the people we work with. And it works! It's beautiful to see," explained Marizele.

She now has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. The nuns also organize retreats for women who are interested in a religious career.

