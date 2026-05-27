The winners of GNTM 2026 are already known thanks to a magazine leak. Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

The final of "Germany's Next Topmodel" has not yet aired - but the winners have already been announced. A magazine leak has made the result public ahead of time.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The final of "Germany's Next Topmodel" was pre-recorded for the first time. This meant that the winners were already known months before the TV broadcast.

The winners have now been leaked by "Harper's Bazaar", which was sent out early. According to the published pictures, Aurélie and Ibo are the winners of the current season.

Despite the mishap, ProSieben is sticking to the final. Heidi Klum will be presenting numerous international star guests such as Sharon Stone and Demi Lovato. Show more

The big secret of "Germany's Next Topmodel" has already been revealed before the final. This is reported by various German media. The final was recorded in advance for the first time, so the winners were already known in February. However, the decision is only now being broadcast.

The reason for the leak: traditionally, the winners adorn the cover of "Harper's Bazaar". However, the new issue was sent to subscribers before the TV broadcast. As a result, the photos ended up on the internet - and with them the names of the winners.

Here comes a spoiler

If you want to see the final without bias, don't read on. The six finalists - Godfrey (34), Ibo (21), Tony (31), Anna (22), Aurélie (21) and Daphne (25) - all stood in front of the camera for the cover shoot. They posed in elegant evening wear for possible cover pictures.

Ibo (center), and Aurélie, (second from right), are said to have won the GNTM 2026 final. Instagram

As the leaked edition shows, Aurélie and Ibo were able to secure victory in the end. This means that the result of the current season was already known before it was broadcast.

Broadcaster remains calm

The broadcaster reacts calmly to the mishap. Spokesperson Christoph Körfer told Bild:"ProSieben and its partners have many strategies to fuel speculation about the final. This is one of them. You are welcome to be surprised what happens in the GNTM final on Thursday."

Despite the leak, the final should remain a highlight. Heidi Klum (52) will have celebrity support on the catwalk, including Sharon Stone (68), Nicole Scherzinger (47), Demi Lovato (33), Adriana Lima (44), Winnie Harlow (31) and designers Dan and Dean Caten (both 61).