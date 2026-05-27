The big secret of "Germany's Next Topmodel" has already been revealed before the final. This is reported by various German media. The final was recorded in advance for the first time, so the winners were already known in February. However, the decision is only now being broadcast.
The reason for the leak: traditionally, the winners adorn the cover of "Harper's Bazaar". However, the new issue was sent to subscribers before the TV broadcast. As a result, the photos ended up on the internet - and with them the names of the winners.
Here comes a spoiler
If you want to see the final without bias, don't read on. The six finalists - Godfrey (34), Ibo (21), Tony (31), Anna (22), Aurélie (21) and Daphne (25) - all stood in front of the camera for the cover shoot. They posed in elegant evening wear for possible cover pictures.
As the leaked edition shows, Aurélie and Ibo were able to secure victory in the end. This means that the result of the current season was already known before it was broadcast.
Broadcaster remains calm
The broadcaster reacts calmly to the mishap. Spokesperson Christoph Körfer told Bild:"ProSieben and its partners have many strategies to fuel speculation about the final. This is one of them. You are welcome to be surprised what happens in the GNTM final on Thursday."
Despite the leak, the final should remain a highlight. Heidi Klum (52) will have celebrity support on the catwalk, including Sharon Stone (68), Nicole Scherzinger (47), Demi Lovato (33), Adriana Lima (44), Winnie Harlow (31) and designers Dan and Dean Caten (both 61).