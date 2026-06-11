Canadian actor and former professional wrestler Tyler Mane has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Image: IMAGO/Depositphotos

A lump in his breast, doctors giving the all-clear – and a wife who wouldn’t let it go. Hollywood star Tyler Mane credits the early detection of his breast cancer to her persistence, according to his own account.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "X-Men" star Tyler Mane has gone public with the fact that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer – a type of cancer that is rare in men.

Particularly striking: His doctors initially classified a suspicious lump as harmless; it was only at his wife’s insistence that he had it removed.

With his story, the 59-year-old Canadian actor aims to raise awareness among other men and sends a clear message during his chemotherapy: “Fuck Cancer!” Show more

"Yes, I have breast cancer. And yes, it’s extremely rare. Only about one percent of all breast cancer cases affect men," writes Tyler Mane in an emotional post on Instagram.

The Canadian actor and former professional wrestler, known as Sabretooth from “X-Men,” says he initially hesitated to talk about his diagnosis.

“Somehow, I was embarrassed,” reveals the 6-foot-9 Mane. However, when he learned that breast cancer in men is often detected too late, he decided to go public.

Mane’s cancer went almost undetected

The 59-year-old Mane’s condition also went undetected at first. His doctors initially classified a suspicious lump as harmless. It was only at the insistence of his wife, Brittany Snow, that the actor had it removed.

“It was only because my wife insisted that I received early treatment,” Mane wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “So let’s start talking about it. One in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and when detected early, it’s very treatable.”

Tyler Mane: “Fuck Cancer”

With his post on Instagram, the Canadian action star aims to raise awareness among men about warning signs such as changes in tissue or nipple discharge.

While breast cancer in men is rare, it is highly treatable if diagnosed early.

Despite the disease, Tyler Mane remains defiant. In a second Instagram video, which he recorded during a chemotherapy session at the hospital, he flips the camera the middle finger and shouts:

"Fuck Cancer!"

According to his own statements, the actor intends to continue publicly documenting his journey through cancer treatment.

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