One of the royal rents in Parliament's crosshairs is the rent William and Kate pay for their apartment in Forest Lodge. KEYSTONE

An investigation by the British Parliament is to clarify how much members of the royal family actually pay for their luxurious residences. From Prince Andrew to William and Kate, numerous royals and their living arrangements are now coming under scrutiny.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British Parliament is investigating the symbolic rents paid by royals for state residences - prompted by the case of Prince Andrew.

William and Kate, Prince Edward and other family members are also said to live in high-priced properties for which they allegedly pay heavily discounted rents.

MPs want to know what costs ultimately end up with the taxpayer - and are even considering subpoenas for the Windsors. Show more

Forget royal fairytale worlds: A political row is gathering pace in Westminster that could expose the special financial arrangements surrounding some of the monarchy's most exclusive properties.

At the center of it all is the suspicion that high-ranking royals lived in first-class properties for decades, but only paid symbolic rents - or none at all. And as is so often the case when it comes to sensitive financial issues in the royal family, it all starts with the same name: Prince Andrew.

The second son of Queen Elizabeth II, who lost all public duties after the Epstein affair, has lived in Royal Lodge, a property with around thirty rooms in Windsor Great Park, for over two decades. A property of immense value - the upkeep of which Andrew reportedly only had to pay a fraction of himself.

But that time is now coming to an end: King Charles has ordered Andrew to vacate the estate. He is to move to smaller accommodation on the private estate of Sandringham in the coming months.

This is precisely where the parliamentary inquiry comes in: MPs want to know how much such housing arrangements are actually costing the state - and whether Andrew is just the tip of the iceberg. An urgent question to this effect has already been submitted.

William and Kate's top secret fee

As "Vanity Fair" explains, Parliament is investigating the entire Crown Estate, which is valued at over 17 billion euros and is officially managed in the interests of the state. A key question is: do the royals pay market rents? Parliament is scrutinizing the entire Crown Estate, which is valued at over 17 billion euros and is officially managed in the interests of the state. A key question: do the members of the royal family really pay a reasonable rent?

The couple, who are considered to be particularly close to the people, are now also on the record: Prince William and Princess Kate live in Forest Lodge, a prestigious residence in Windsor Park with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. Comparable houses on the open market would cost between 35,000 and 115,000 euros a month to rent.

The palace emphasizes that the couple is paying a "fair market rent". However, how high it actually is remains top secret - and this lack of transparency alone is causing new debates.

The other royals involved

Other family members also appear in the investigation: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have lived in the sprawling Bagshot Park with around 120 rooms since 2007. The six million euros paid at the time is now considered almost symbolic - at least in relation to the size of the estate.

Princess Alexandra, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, lives in Thatched House Lodge in Richmond Park. Her alleged rent: around 250 euros per month - a prime example of the so-called "peppercorn rent", i.e. a nominal rent with a purely symbolic character.

The question for parliament is whether such arrangements are still in keeping with the times - and whether taxpayers will ultimately have to pay the difference.

Will they be summoned before parliament?

As the 'Corriere della Sera' reports , MPs are not ruling out the possibility of summoning individual members of the royal family in person. Even if the royals were not obliged to appear, they might have to send representatives of the court to explain expenses and rental models.

The debate is made even more explosive by a recently published book of revelations, which describes the British monarchy as the most expensive in Europe - with higher costs for the population than all other royal houses combined.