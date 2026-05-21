The British King Charles III is alive - even though a British radio station announced his death on Tuesday. sda

A British radio station accidentally announced the death of King Charles. According to Radio Caroline, the cause was an error that activated the emergency program prepared for the monarch's death.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A British radio station accidentally declared King Charles dead due to a computer error and activated the emergency program prepared for the monarch's death.

The procedure included a death announcement and a minute's silence on the radio. The unexpected pause in broadcasting alerted the staff to the error.

Meanwhile, Charles was alive and well in Northern Ireland, visiting a folklore group with Camilla and sampling Irish whiskey in Belfast. Show more

A British radio station accidentally declared King Charles dead. A computer error had caused the procedure for the monarch's death to be activated on Tuesday, explained Radio Caroline's head of broadcasting Peter Moore on the Facebook page of the private station in the county of Essex on Wednesday.

"We apologize to His Majesty the King and our listeners for any inconvenience caused," the post continued.

The procedure that radio stations in Great Britain have in place for the death of the head of state included the announcement that the king had passed away and a radio silence for a prayer service. The pause in broadcasting alerted the radio staff that something was going wrong with the program, the report continued. Radio Caroline had "always enjoyed broadcasting Her Majesty the Queen's - and now the King's - Christmas address, and we hope to continue doing so for many years to come".

Folklore and whiskey instead of death

At the time of his false declaration of death , the British king was visibly alive in Northern Ireland, where, according to the Guardian newspaper, he attended a folklore group performance with his wife Camilla and later sampled Irish whiskey in Belfast.

According to the newspaper, Radio Caroline began as a pirate radio station in 1964 and was broadcast from ships off the coast of Great Britain until 1990.

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