US singer Britney Spears gets off with a suspended sentence. Kay Blake/ZUMA Wire/dpa/Keystone (Archivbild)

For pop icon Britney Spears, a drive at the beginning of March ended with a temporary arrest and a charge. What sentence will she get away with?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US singer Britney Spears admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol in early March.

Spears gets off with a suspended sentence. She must also comply with conditions such as attending a training program and therapy sessions.

Spears was stopped by the police at the beginning of March and had to spend a night in custody. Show more

US singer Britney Spears has admitted her guilt for driving under the influence of alcohol. The 44-year-old admitted this through her lawyer in Ventura County, California, without appearing in court in person. In return for the guilty plea, the public prosecutor's office had offered a settlement. Spears thus avoids a harsher punishment. She received a one-year suspended sentence and must adhere to several conditions.

As part of the agreement, Spears must complete a program to deal with addictive substances and meet regularly with a psychologist and psychiatrist.

Probation with conditions

Spears has taken responsibility for her behavior, according to a statement from her lawyer Michael Goldstein. "She has taken important steps to bring about positive change," the lawyer explained. This had led to the prosecution dropping the more serious charges. "Britney welcomes this verdict and is also grateful for the overwhelming support she has received."

In early March, Spears was stopped by police near Los Angeles at the wheel of her black BMW 430i and had to spend a night in police custody. She had been driving "erratically at high speed", reported the Los Angeles Times. It is not known what intoxicant she had taken.

"Completely inexcusable"

A spokeswoman for the musician said in March that the incident was "regrettable" and "completely inexcusable". "Britney will take the right steps, abide by the law and then hopefully this can be the first step towards a long overdue change that needs to happen in Britney's life." A short time later, the singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment center, according to her management.

Worries about the pop icon

With hits such as "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops! I Did It Again", she is one of the most successful female artists in music history and was particularly successful in the 1990s and 2000s. In recent years, however, there have been frequent concerns about the health of the mother of two. In 2008, she was placed under guardianship following personal crises, giving her father control over her life and finances. In 2021, the arrangement was terminated after a high-profile court case.

In her biography "The Woman in Me", published in 2023, Spears stated that she had never taken hard drugs. "I liked to drink, but I never lost control," she wrote. However, she did admit to taking Adderall, a stimulant medication used to treat ADHD.