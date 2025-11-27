In the reality show "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick" on Sat.1, a couple deceived viewers and producers. The broadcaster reacted promptly - and sent a clear message.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Sat.1 show "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick", a couple cheated because they got to know each other via social media before filming.

This was subsequently uncovered through tips from the candidate Marlon's entourage.

Sat.1 reacted with consequences, examined possible contractual penalties and now wants to tighten the rules for future seasons. Show more

An unusual TV experiment has been a real ratings hit for years: since 2014, Sat.1 has been letting couples who have never met before walk down the aisle in "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick". According to experts, they should still be a perfect match - and that is exactly what makes the format so appealing.

The first meeting directly in front of the altar is the heart of the format, so to speak. Around 60 newly coupled couples have said "I do" in front of the cameras in the twelve seasons so far. But now a scandal is causing a stir around "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick" - because apparently the broadcaster was massively deceived.

Contacted in advance via social media

Michelle and Marlon, who walked down the aisle in the first episode of the new season at the end of October, were no strangers. As reported by the "Bild" newspaper (paid article), the bride-to-be accidentally found out her potential partner's first name and place of residence during preparations for the show.

She searched for him online - and finally wrote to him on social media. Neither of them let on during filming. But the attempt at deception was discovered. "We were deceived", show experts Beate Quinn and Markus Ernst confirmed to the newspaper.

How did the fraud come to light?

But how did it all come to light? "In retrospect, Marlon's entourage told the production that this couple was not a wedding at first sight," a production employee told the newspaper.

According to "Bild", it is now being examined whether the couple will have to pay any costs. The candidate contracts are also to be revised for the next seasons.

More videos from the department