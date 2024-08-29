Brooke Shields is still "terrified" of everyday life without her daughters Rowan (l.) and Grier (r.). dpa

Brooke Shields' daughters have moved out. The fact that they have both gone to college is very hard for her, the actress tearfully explains on Instagram. "It's not easy for moms," says Shields.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Brooke Shields has to let her daughters move away - they are both going to college and have moved out.

In an emotional Instagram video, the actress shows that her feelings are overwhelming her.

"It's not easy for mothers," says the 59-year-old. Show more

US actress Brooke Shields (59) says she still feels overwhelmed by everyday life without her daughters. "I'm very scared," says the "Blue Lagoon" actress, whose younger daughter has now moved out to study like her older sister, in an interview with the US magazine "People".

"Suddenly they're not yours anymore," added Shields. And continues: "When you realize that they are independent people, you get to know them again."

The 59-year-old has two daughters with her husband Chris Henchy (60): Rowan is 21 years old and Grier is 18.

Brooke Shields: "It's not easy for mothers"

In an emotional video, Shields announced on Instagram that her "two chicks have now left the nest". Shields tearfully explains: "It's not easy for the mothers."

She had already said in May that she still had to get used to the idea of a child-free life.

The actress' followers are understanding. "I know, Brooke. But it gets a little easier and always remember that we raised her to fly away," writes TV journalist Deborah Roberts. And news anchor Rosanna Scotto says: "Don't worry! They'll be back."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Grier, who has now moved out, joked in the "People" interview that she worries about her mother as much as she does about herself.

Rowan, 21, added that Shields was "a wreck" when she moved out a year ago and should be flooded with work to distract her. She jokingly added that her parents could use the time alone at home to "rekindle the flame".

