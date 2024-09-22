Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham got married in 2022. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's dogs shine brightly as the couple have dyed their fur pink-orange and pink-purple. Fans are shocked and the clip has since disappeared from TikTok.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just recently, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham lost their Chihuahua dog Nala.

The couple subsequently filed a lawsuit against the dog groomer, as Nala had died immediately after their appointment there.

Just a few weeks later, the couple showed their other dogs, two Bolognese, with dyed fur. The fans are shocked. Show more

Nicola Peltz Beckham (29) beams happily into the camera in a new TikTok video, lovingly cuddling one of her dogs. Only recently, she and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham (25) had to say goodbye to their beloved Chihuahua dog Nala.

Nala's death caused a huge stir. According to US media reports, Nicola has filed a lawsuit against the hairdresser of her deceased dog.

The actress stated in her lawsuit that her four-legged friend was injured after a routine visit to the mobile dog salon and died just a few hours later.

A few weeks later, her other four-legged friends, two Bolognese, made the headlines. Or rather, what she and her husband Brooklyn did with them.

In a video she uploaded to TikTok, she dances with Brooklyn, then picks up one of her dogs - whose fur is dyed orange-pink. Fans are shocked and, according to the Daily Mail, comment :"The dog looked so sad" or "Poor dog".

Peltz Beckhams dye their dogs pink-orange and pink-purple

The video is no longer available. However, the couple's second Bolognese can be seen in Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's Instagram story. The four-legged friend shines in pink-purple, with the celebrity offspring writing: "My baby girl".

Meanwhile, Nicola, who describes herself as a "dog activist" on Instagram, remembers Nala in her stories and writes how much she misses her. The 29-year-old shares an old post in which she posted a series of pictures of the Chihuahua.

At the time, the daughter-in-law of Victoria (50) and David Beckham (49) told her fans: "This has been the hardest month of my life. I can't even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomer yesterday, but she came back hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath."

According to US media, Nicola stated in her lawsuit - which TMZ and People magazine, among others, are said to have had access to - that the employee had a history of "willful and malicious mistreatment of dogs".

According to Peltz Beckham, the aim of the lawsuit is to prevent further incidents of this kind in the future. "I cannot in good conscience allow this terrible act to happen to any more families," she said, explaining her motivation.

