Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham recently made headlines with their absence from David Beckham's birthday party.

Rumors of a dispute with Brooklyn's parents continue - but Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham appear unimpressed in an interview. For them, their future together is what counts most.

Amid ongoing rumors of tension between Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, Nicola and Brooklyn appear in Glamour magazine as a united and deeply in love couple.

"When I saw Nicola for the first time at Coachella, I was immediately fascinated - by her beauty, her warmth, her charisma," says Brooklyn in the interview. "I knew after three months that I wanted to marry her."

Rumors of a strained relationship with his parents were fueled by reports that Brooklyn and Nicola were not present at David Beckham's 50th birthday party. There was also speculation about an incident at their wedding at which Victoria Beckham was said to have been the center of attention. Since the wedding, the relationship between Nicola and Victoria in particular is said to have been strained.

In an interview with "Glamour", Peltz and Beckham now talk about their wedding and give advice for couples planning their own celebrations. Nicola emphasizes the importance of spending time together during the big day: "Take a few minutes just for yourselves. It's good to focus for a moment on what it's really about: the two of us." Brooklyn adds that it is important to protect each other.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship with Brooklyn's parents, Brooklyn and Nicola stress that they are not letting the rumors get to them. Brooklyn explains that they protect their privacy by "not listening to all the nonsense." There will always be people talking, Brooklyn says. "The important thing is that we're happy together."

Nicola adds that it's difficult to deal with the constant stories on platforms like TikTok. But it's better to just get on with it.

