The Beckham family image is crumbling. We keep reading about family disputes - especially since the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The family drama at the Beckhams is entering the next round: Brooklyn, the eldest son, is said to have recently cut off contact with his parents as well as his three siblings.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dispute in the Beckham family continues to escalate.

Brooklyn Beckham has apparently recently cut off contact with his family completely.

An insider told the US online portal "Page Six" that the eldest Beckham offspring "has told his family that he doesn't want any contact at the moment". Show more

What's going on with the Beckham family?

Brooklyn, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, is said to have recently cut off all contact with his family.

An insider reported to the US online portal "Page Six" that the 26-year-old "has told his family that he doesn't want any contact and doesn't respond to those who contact him."

It is said that the Beckham offspring not only does not want to have any contact with his parents at the moment. It has also become difficult for his three siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper to contact their brother.

Dispute between Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams' family problems have been a topic in the media for some time: it is said to have started with a dispute between Brooklyn and his parents.

In recent weeks and months, there have been repeated teasing and accusations. Rumors of arguments between Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Victoria Beckham have also been doing the rounds.

According to the reports, the 30-year-old even ran away crying at her own wedding in 2021 because of her mother-in-law.

Brooklyn and Nicola skip birthday party

Another episode of the family drama is said to have taken place on father David Beckham's 50th birthday last May, when Brooklyn and Nicola allegedly didn't show up to the party.

It is said that Brooklyn didn't feel like partying because his younger brother Romeo brought along an ex-girlfriend of his eldest brother as a plus one. According to an insider, however, Brooklyn did not want to stay in the same room as the woman.

Model and DJ Kim Turnbull is said to have dated Brooklyn Beckham before his relationship with Nicola Peltz-Beckham, the two married in 2021. This is according to the US magazine "People ".

Romeo Beckham has split from Kim Turnbull

Romeo Beckham is said to have broken up with Turnbull again. According to the insider, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham only found out the news from the media and not from the family.

The eldest Beckham offspring is said to be so far removed from his parents that he only found out the royal news about his father from the newspaper:

David Beckham will soon be knighted by King Charles III.

"Page Six" now writes that the eldest Beckham offspring was very happy about the news. However, it is still unclear whether Brooklyn and Nicola will attend the ceremony in person.

