Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's relationship always makes headlines in the media. Picture: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Four weeks ago, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham dropped a bombshell when he lashed out at his mother Victoria Beckham on Instagram. Now celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is getting involved - and adding fuel to the fire.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brooklyn Peltz Beckham cut ties with his parents David and Victoria Beckham in mid-January with a post on Instagram.

Now British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has sided with his parents in an interview with The Sun.

"Love is blind. It's easy to get on this rollercoaster and get carried away," says Ramsey. Show more

Quarrels between relatives happen in every family - even in world-famous ones. The difference: with celebrities, arguments are often fought out in public.

The Beckham family is currently going through this painful experience.

Since eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham cut ties with his parents David and Victoria Beckham, hardly a day goes by without more fuel being poured on the fire.

Gordon Ramsey: "Love is blind"

Now Gordon Ramsey is taking the side of his parents. In an interview with The Sun, the British celebrity chef said that Brooklyn was probably so infatuated with his wife Nicola Peltz that he had broken off contact with his parents.

"Love is blind. It's easy to get on that rollercoaster and get carried away," Ramsey continued.

However, he has not yet given up hope that the Beckhams will get back together at some point. It is only "a matter of time before Brooklyn reflects on himself and understands what his parents mean to him".

As soon as the dig at Brooklyn became public, he hit back on social media: one day after the interview appeared, the Beckham offspring unfollowed Ramsay on Instagram.

Gordon Ramsay was invited to the wedding as a guest

The wedding of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, which took place in 2022, already made headlines. Then, four weeks ago, Brooklyn suddenly took a verbal swipe at his mother Victoria on Instagram.

He claimed that she had pushed herself to the center of attention during the celebrations and danced lewdly with him. Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz burst into tears and then left the room.

In an interview with The Sun, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey said that Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was probably so infatuated with his wife Nicola that he had broken off contact with his parents. IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was invited to the wedding as a guest and now claims: "There was nothing suggestive. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, dancing."

Victoria Beckham has the right to be angry because of her son's accusations. Ramsey is convinced that his friend David Beckham will settle the dispute: "I know how much David loves Brooklyn."