Relations within the Beckham family still seemed to be good: Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at a film premiere in Los Angeles in February 2024. Image: IMAGO/APress

The Beckhams were considered the perfect family. But things are said to have been simmering behind the scenes for some time. Brooklyn, Victoria and David's eldest son, is said to have ignored his parents' attempts at reconciliation at the weekend.

What's going on with the Beckhams

Brooklyn , the first-born of David and Victoria Beckham, is apparently not thinking about settling the family feud.

Last weekend, both father and mother hinted in two posts on Instagram that they want to reconcile with the 26-year-old. Show more

David Beckham was one of the most successful footballers England has ever had. Nevertheless, he had to wait years for his knighthood. The time had finally come at the weekend.

Beckham was awarded the rank of "Knight Bachelor" by King Charles III for his services to Great Britain.

The long-serving captain of the Three Lions can now call himself Sir David Beckham. He is incredibly proud, says the former footballer, "and it is a very emotional moment for me that I can share with my family".

Family? At least with part of it.

There has apparently been a problem within the Beckham family for some time, at least according to the British press.

Brooklyn does not want to settle family feud

Brooklyn, the eldest son, is even said to have recently broken off contact with his family completely. Even on his father's anniversary, he seemed unwilling to settle the feud.

Meanwhile, both father David and mother Victoria hinted in two Instagram posts that they wanted to reconcile.

"My most important and favorite thing in life is being a father," the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sunday in a post with numerous photos of him and his children.

He continued: "I'm so proud of you all and, as Daddy tells you every day, I'll always be there for you no matter what."

David Beckham then turned to his wife Victoria: "Mummy, thank you for doing the most important thing and making me a father, there is no greater gift in life."

Victoria Beckham publishes several family photos

Victoria Beckham also published a post on Instagram with various family photos and videos. All four of her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, can be seen in them.

The 51-year-old fashion designer wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the best daddy there is." The text ends with the words: "I love you so much xxxx."

Brooklyn himself is said to have not yet responded to the two parental posts, nor was he present at the royal celebrations in London last Saturday.

According to the Daily Mirror, more and more Beckham fans are worried because they fear that Brooklyn could become even more distant from his family.

Wedding was the trigger for the strained relationship

According to the British newspaper, the eldest Beckham offspring is even said to have covered up one of his tattoos, which he once dedicated to his mother:

Where it had last read "Mama's boy", an ostrich can now be seen.

The picture is said to be a reminder of the bridal bouquet that his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham wore at their wedding three years ago.

After his marriage, Brooklyn adopted the double name Peltz-Beckham, which Beckham fans already interpreted as a break within the family. The feud is said to have been triggered by the strained relationship between his wife Nicola and his mother Victoria.

