Brooklyn Beckham shares his passion for motorsport with his father David and gives an insight into their shared past. Despite crisis rumors, their relationship remains strong.

At a Formula E event in Miami, Brooklyn emphasized his admiration for his father's car collection, including a rare 1954 Jaguar.

A versatile entrepreneur and influencer, Brooklyn is now active with his own sauce brand, cooking show and photography projects and recently celebrated his third wedding anniversary with Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Show more

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham's eldest son, recently spoke about his special bond with his father. In an interview with the British "Times", he revealed that their shared love of motorsport plays an important role in their relationship. This passion began in his childhood and is a unifying element between him and his famous father. This was reported by "Gala" .

During a stay in Miami at the beginning of March, Brooklyn took part in a Formula E event, where he did a few laps in a racing car together with other influencers and former footballer Sergio Agüero. He spoke about his father's impressive car collection, which includes a rare 1954 Jaguar. "My dad had some pretty cool cars," Brooklyn remarked, adding that he only drives the Jaguar when the weather is perfect.

Brooklyn Beckham has established himself as a versatile entrepreneur in recent years. With over 16 million followers on Instagram, he is a prominent example of a so-called nepo-baby. He originally aspired to a career as a professional footballer, but has since turned his attention to other projects. Last year, he launched his own sauce brand Cloud23.

In addition to his entrepreneurial activities, Brooklyn has also worked as a photographer and published a photo book. He also ran an online cooking show. He has been married to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, the daughter of a billionaire, since 2022. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and Brooklyn shared a loving message to his wife on Instagram: "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby. I love you so much and I'm falling more in love with you every second."