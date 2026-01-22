A picture from other times: The Beckham family still together in 2023. Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

While Brooklyn Beckham once again lashes out at his parents, his brother Cruz takes a subtle stand - and makes it clear via an Instagram meme what he thinks of the old accusations.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brooklyn Beckham made public accusations against his parents.

At the center of the dispute is an allegedly inappropriate dance by Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn's wedding.

The family reacted in different ways: brother Cruz liked a mocking meme, while David and Victoria Beckham have so far remained silent. Show more

Since Monday evening, the family dispute in the Beckham family has reached new heights. Brooklyn Beckham has posted several Instagram stories in which he makes several accusations against his parents. "I don't want to reconcile with my family," Beckham wrote. "I won't be controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life".

Beckham says his parents tried to ruin his relationship with Nicola Peltz. A central accusation: Victoria Beckham danced inappropriately with Brooklyn at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. This is a great opportunity for memes that are currently spreading on social media and openly interpreting what this dance might have looked like.

Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn's brother, also liked one such meme on Instagram. The video shows Victoria Beckham performing her song "I'm Not Such an Innocent Girl" in 2001.

A subtle hint from Cruz Beckham that he probably finds Brooklyn's accusations ridiculous. The other Beckham children have already sided with their parents in the past.

How inappropriate Victoria Beckham's dance actually was is currently the subject of widespread speculation. A wedding guest told the Mirror: "It was inappropriate, but only because she was the center of attention. It was a bit of a stiff, awkward performance."

Another guest, however, said that Victoria's dancing was indeed inappropriate. "Brooklyn is right," wrote Stavros Agapiou - partner DJ Fat Tony, who is said to have DJ'd at the wedding - on Instagram. However, he quickly deleted the comment.

There is currently no public video footage of the dance. According to the Daily Mail, the guests had to hand in their cell phones during the wedding. Only Brooklyn and Nicola would have footage from the videographer they hired.

David and Victoria Beckham have not yet commented on their son's allegations. David took part in the World Economic Forum in Davos and largely avoided questions about the family dispute. "My children make mistakes," was all Beckham once said. "Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. That's what I want to teach mine."

According to the Daily Mail, Victoria and David are feeling guilty after their son's statement, a source told the newspaper. David and Victoria had always proudly shown their son to the public as a child - and only now realized that this had apparently harmed him.

More from the department