Brody Jenner speaks openly about his relationship with his half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and emphasizes his financial independence from the famous family.

He is said to have recently received an apology from Caitlyn Jenner.

Brody Jenner makes it clear that he and his brother Brandon Jenner have never benefited financially from Caitlyn Jenner or the Kardashians and that he is also not allowed to fly on Kylie Jenner's private jet. Show more

He has two famous half-sisters, suffered for years from the absence of his famous father while he built an empire with his new wife - and always longed for an apology from him: Brody Jenner (41) talks openly about his relationship with Caitlyn (75) as well as Kylie (27) and Kendall Jenner (29) in an interview with "Bustle".

It hasn't always been easy for "The Hills" star, who has made a name for himself as a reality TV actor. He can currently be seen in the third season of the Fox show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test".

The relationship with Caitlyn was a sore point for Brody for years, during his childhood he harbored feelings of "abandonment". Only recently, Caitlyn apologized to him, as "Page Six" writes, which meant a lot to him. "It was the first time in my life that I got an apology: 'I'm sorry I wasn't there'."

Family ties and financial independence

In an interview with "Bustle", Brody also revealed that although Kendall and Kylie are his sisters and have the same surname, he would not share a joint bank account with them. He is also not allowed to fly on his half-sister Kylie's private jet, which costs 73 million US dollars. The 41-year-old reveals to "Bustle": "I don't get to fly on thePink Jet, even though I would love to."

Time and time again, Brody was annoyed that many people are convinced he's a "trust fund kid" who doesn't need to work. "It's funny that people think that because my dad never paid child support. It wasn't like we ever got any money from the Kardashians," the DJ recalls.

Brody clarifies that although he and his brother Brandon Jenner (43) are related to the billionaire Kardashian clan through their father, they have never benefited from their wealth.

According to "Bustle", Brody's mother, Linda Thompson (74), rejected the possibility of alimony payments during her divorce from the former Olympian. Instead, she is said to have accepted an advance payment in the millions.

Caitlyn Jenner is a role model for how parents shouldn't do it

Anyone who might think that Brody is venting his anger about the past in "Special Forces" is mistaken. Because when the going gets tough in the confession booth, he instead focuses on his relationship with his daughter, who was born in 2023, and emphasizes that his own father only serves as a role model for how not to do it.

"My life is all about my daughter," Brody tells Bustle, adding: "Now that I have a daughter, I want to take more time to be there for her, especially at this stage of her life."

