Bruce Willis' younger daughters were still small when the Hollywood star was diagnosed with dementia. His wife has written a book about caring for them. Nothing is kept secret from the children.

Three years after Hollywood star Bruce Willis' shocking dementia diagnosis, his wife Emma Heming Willis describes her experiences as a carer in the book "A Very Special Journey". The 47-year-old told the German Press Agency that she had always spoken openly about the illness with their daughters Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11).

"I never wanted our daughters to think that we had to be ashamed of it or hide it. Quite the opposite," said Heming Willis. "I want them to see how their father's fate sheds light on something that affects millions of families."

Action star Bruce Willis was 67 years old when he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rapidly progressive form of dementia, in November 2022.

Hope for more openness and research successes

With "A Very Special Journey", Emma Heming Willis says she has written a book that she herself would have liked as a guide to this challenge. "If we don't talk about it, nothing will change," said the author. She hopes that more openness and research during her children's lifetime will lead to finding a treatment and hopefully a cure for dementia.

"Bruce has touched so many lives. His work is tremendous and will live on forever," said his wife. "But he has also paved the way for important conversations about dementia, caregiving and what it means to love someone in this transition."