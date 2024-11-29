Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has almost completely withdrawn from the public eye since his dementia diagnosis. Picture: Keystone

Since his dementia diagnosis, Bruce Willis has withdrawn from the public eye. His patchwork family rarely shares information. This makes the two new pictures posted on Instagram all the more special.

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has almost completely withdrawn from the public eye since his dementia diagnosis.

His patchwork family rarely shares information or new photos of the 69-year-old actor.

This makes the two new snapshots that his two daughters Scout and Tallulah have now posted on Instagram all the more special. Show more

Since his dementia diagnosis in spring 2022, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has almost completely withdrawn from the public eye.

From time to time, members of his patchwork family share information or new pictures of the actor. This makes the two pictures that Willis' daughters Scout (33) and Tallulah (30) have now published on Instagram all the more special.

The reason for the two family snapshots: Thanksgiving is being celebrated in the USA today, Thursday. "Grateful " is written next to the two pictures, which show the trio in a living room.

Daughter Scout sits on a sofa with her father Bruce, while 69-year-old Bruce Willis holds a black and silver box with the inscription "Best Dad Ever". Meanwhile, Tallulah sits on the floor and strokes her father's ear in the second picture.

The patchwork family of Bruce Willis

In March 2022, Bruce Willis' family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be ending his career as an actor.

His wife Emma Heming Willis also confirmed in February 2023 that Willis had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Since the diagnosis, the patchwork family seems to have grown closer together.

Bruce Willis has two daughters with his second wife Emma: Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10). The couple tied the knot 15 years ago.

In addition to Scout and Tallulah, the actor shares his eldest daughter Rumer with his ex-wife Demi Moore. The 36-year-old made Willis a grandfather for the first time last year. Willis was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000.

