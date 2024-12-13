Following the internal Christmas party at Buckingham Palace, a member of staff has been arrested after an altercation in a bar. Imago/Sopa Images

The employees of the royal palaces also come together as a team before Christmas. However, a meeting in London was apparently not too contemplative.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-year-old Buckingham Palace employee was arrested for rioting in a pub after an internal party; her exact role is unclear, according to The Sun she works as a housemaid.

The palace confirmed that it was an informal gathering and initiated disciplinary proceedings against those involved.

The woman spent 24 hours in police custody and was fined for disturbing the peace. Show more

As a rule, employees of the royal family in the UK are discreet and unobtrusive. However, some Buckingham Palace employees have now attracted attention following an internal Christmas party. A 24-year-old woman was arrested for getting rowdy in a pub.

It was not known what her job is at the palace. According to the Sun newspaper, she works as a housemaid.

"We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving several domestic staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the palace," the palace told the BBC.

It was an "informal, social gathering" and not an official Christmas party. Nevertheless, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the individual employees and "appropriate measures" will be taken.

24 hours in a cell

According to the Sun, the arrested employee smashed several glasses and tried to attack a bar employee.

The police said that a 24-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of assault, damage to property, drunkenness and disturbing the peace. "She was taken into custody and released the following evening with a fine for disturbing the peace."

