Around three months before the official cinema release, Michael Bully Herbig has released a second trailer for the sequel to the western comedy. The reactions are quite positive.

dpa

"Der Schuh des Manitu" made film history in Germany over 20 years ago.

More than 11.7 million cinema tickets were sold for the Karl May parody from 2001.

Now Michael "Bully" Herbig is releasing a new trailer - and the fans love it.

The sequel opens on August 14 at blue Cinema. Show more

Almost three months before the theatrical release, Michael Bully Herbig presents the second trailer for "Das Kanu des Manitu", the sequel to his cult western film.

The clip is causing a stir on social media - comments are piling up under Michael Bully Herbig's Instagram post. Fellow actor Friedrich Mücke commented: "I smelled the dust - and I want to smell it again!".

Others rave about Michael Bully Herbig as "the only filmmaker in Germany who gets this Hollywood film look and feel right". His films look "like a US production with German actors", commented one follower on the film poster.

This is what the movie is about

The "Bullyparade" trio Herbig, Christian Tramitz and Rick Kavanian are back together again, and the legendary horse Jacqueline is also back, as the trailer reveals.

Many of the actors who were in the first part are returning. In terms of content, the film remains true to its tried-and-tested mixture of parody and adventure: Abahachi and his blood brother Ranger fight tirelessly for peace and justice. They are lured into a trap by a new gang of criminals. The crooks' target: the legendary Canoe of Manitou. But what looks like a simple trick turns out to be part of a much bigger plan - with unexpected twists and turns and supposed "answers to life's most important questions".

"Das Kanu des Manitu" is the sequel to the successful Karl May parody "Der Schuh des Manitu", which made cinema history over 20 years ago with 11.7 million viewers.

"Creating a worthy sequel was a real challenge," explained Herbig in an earlier interview about "Das Kanu des Manitu". "We didn't want to simply copy the first part, but develop something independent that breathes the spirit of the original."

"Das Kanu des Manitu" starts on August 14, 2025 at blue Cinema. You can pass the waiting time by watching "Der Schuh des Manitu" (again), for example.

