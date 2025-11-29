The couple have been married since 2012 and have seven children. dpa (Archivbild)

An Instagram post by Anna-Maria Ferchichi caused horror among fans. Now the couple have spoken out about the separation rumors in an interview and told us exactly what everyday life is like at the moment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Bushido and Anna-Maria Ferchichi are still a couple, according to their own statements, but are not currently living together.

"We're doing this because we love each other, not because we don't love each other anymore," Ferchichi said in an interview.

The 44-year-old announced on Instagram on Friday that the marriage had reached a difficult phase and the couple were no longer living together. Show more

Rapper Bushido and Anna-Maria Ferchichi are not currently living together, but are still a couple, according to their own statements. "We are doing this because we love each other and not because we no longer love each other," the 44-year-old told Bild. Although the couple are not currently living together, they are not separated.

"Sorry to shock you all so much. I think it was taken differently than I meant," Anna-Maria Ferchichi told the newspaper. The 44-year-old had announced on Instagram on Friday that the marriage had reached a difficult phase and the couple were no longer living together. "We don't know when we will live together again, but right now, it feels right for us. The pressure is off again, but we are still a family and we are also a couple," she said in the Bild interview

"We have breakfast together every day"

The 44-year-old went on to say that the marriage was a bit stuck. She believes that they worked too hard together and were never alone. It no longer felt good. "Then we said: 'Come on, it's better if we separate physically, because at a distance you can or can't see what you have'." This either led to them breaking up or being able to really love each other again and look each other in the eye.

"We've been living like this for some time," Bushido explained in the interview. As the couple told Bild, they spend 80 percent of their time together despite being physically separated. "We have breakfast together every day and we also eat dinner together and then he goes to his apartment," said Anna-Maria Ferchichi.

Seven children together

Ferchichi and the Berlin rapper, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Ferchichi, have been married since 2012. They have seven children together, including triplets. The 44-year-old also has a son from her first marriage. The extended family moved to Dubai in 2022. Anna-Maria often accompanied Bushido in difficult life situations.