Anna-Maria Ferchichi and Bushido have been married since 2012 and have lived with their family in Dubai since 2022. dpa (Archivbild)

Bushido and his family moved to Dubai in 2022. But now the Berlin rapper and his wife Anna-Maria were longing for Germany.

DPA dpa

Bushido is apparently homesick. The Berlin rapper's family therefore wants to commute between Dubai and Germany in future.

"We have decided to have two homes and commute between them," the couple wrote on social media.

"We have decided to have two homes and commute between them," the couple wrote on social media.

Bushido, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Ferchichi, and his wife Anna-Maria have been married since 2012 and have seven children together. Show more

Berlin rapper Bushido (47) and his family plan to commute between Dubai and Bavaria in the future. On Instagram, his wife Anna Maria Ferchichi shared a picture of a villa and a video from inside: "We have decided to have two homes and commute between them," they wrote. "We very much hope that Munich and Grünwald will welcome us well and are taking everything in our stride."

Why the family has a new home

Grünwald is a posh suburb of Munich. The post was also shared on Bushido's profile. The rapper and his family have been living in Dubai since 2022.

Bushido, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Ferchichi, and his wife Anna-Maria have been married since 2012. They have seven children together, including triplets. The 44-year-old also has a son from her first marriage.

On the reason for their new home in Bavaria, Anna-Maria and Bushido wrote: "Dubai is wonderful, we have great friends there, many wonderful memories and feel very connected. At the same time, we realized how much we also miss Germany, especially our family, nature and that special feeling of home."

Difficult marriage phase

The couple had recently hit the headlines with marital problems. In December, the celebrity couple commented on the separation rumors in their podcast "In bed with Anna-Maria and Anis Ferchichi": At the beginning of September, he had left the house they shared in Dubai and moved into an apartment, Bushido told us. Nevertheless, he and Anna-Maria are still a couple. He dealt with the crisis in his song "Du liebst mich nicht".