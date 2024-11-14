Bushido with his wife Anna-Maria at an event in 2011. Keystone

Anna-Maria Ferchichi, wife of rapper Bushido, had to seek medical help after a mishap with a cotton bud. Experts strongly advise against using such sticks in the ear.

Anna-Maria Ferchichi, known as the wife of rapper Bushido, recently experienced an unpleasant surprise.

While trying to clean her ears with a cotton bud, it broke off and part of it got stuck in her ear.

The incident happened late at night when she and her husband were about to go to sleep. "I don't know what got into me," Ferchichi commented on Instagram, reporting on the pain and impaired hearing that accompanied her throughout the night.

The next morning, she immediately went to hospital, where the broken piece was removed by doctors.

This incident is another example of why experts have long warned against the use of cotton buds in the ear.

The dangers of cotton buds

ENT specialist Dr. Mark Jakob explained back in 2023 in an interview with "rtl.de" that cotton buds, ear candles and oils are not suitable for cleaning ears. "You wipe out the ear canal intensively, which can lead to microcracks that become inflamed," says Jakob.

There is also a risk of earwax being pushed deeper into the ear canal, which can block the eardrum. In such cases, the only option is often to go to an ENT specialist to have the ear professionally cleaned.

Other possible injuries caused by improper ear cleaning include eardrum injuries, which can lead to hearing loss, as well as itching, dryness and middle ear infections.

Natural cleaning of the ear

In fact, it is usually not necessary to clean the inside of the ear at all. The body does this on its own by removing earwax, which contains dirt and dust, from the ear canal when chewing. Excessive use of cotton buds can even lead to the body producing more earwax.

Dr. Jakob recommends leaving the ear alone. If there is still a need for cleaning, it is better to use a washcloth and warm water to gently rinse the ear.

Anna-Maria Ferchichi has learned from her experience and promises to be more careful in future. "I'm more careful now!" she wrote on Instagram.

