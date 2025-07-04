Sophia Hutchins (l.) and Caitlyn Jenner had a close professional and personal relationship. Keystone

Sophia Hutchins died in an accident at the age of 29. She was a close friend and longtime manager of Caitlyn Jenner.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sophia Hutchins (29) died in a quad bike accident in Malibu when her vehicle left the road and plunged down a ravine.

Hutchins was a close confidante and long-time manager of Caitlyn Jenner, whom she had known since 2015.

Sophia Hutchins, who was known as Caitlyn Jenner's manager and close confidante, has died in an accident in Malibu, according to TMZ.

The 29-year-old was driving a quad-like off-road vehicle on Wednesday morning when it collided with a car. Hutchins' vehicle went off the road and plunged about 100 meters down a ravine. Rescue workers were only able to determine her death, while the occupants of the car remained unharmed.

Hutchins and Jenner had known each other for over 10 years

Hutchins had been working for Caitlyn Jenner (75) since 2017. She organized public appearances and took care of business matters for the Olympic champion and ex-spouse of Kris Jenner (69).

Jenner and Hutchins met in 2015, shortly after Jenner came out as a trans woman. Despite speculation, Hutchins, who is also trans, always emphasized that her relationship with Jenner was not romantic. She spoke of a close, trusting partnership. There was never an intimate relationship.

Hutchins was also the managing director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which she says is committed to the rights of trans people and against discrimination against them. During the 2024 US election campaign, Hutchins publicly positioned herself as a supporter of the Trump campaign.

