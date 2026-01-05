Visually, actor Callum Turner, the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa, would certainly have what it takes to be the new James Bond. Picture: Keystone

Who will be the new James Bond? Since Daniel Craig's departure more than four years ago, the rumor mill has been buzzing. Various names have been doing the rounds - now the decision seems to have been made for the new 007.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who will succeed Daniel Craig in the role of British secret agent James Bond?

The last 007 adventure with the title "No Time to Die" was released in cinemas worldwide in fall 2021.

Now the search may have come to an end. According to the British media , actor Callum Turner is set to be the new Bond. Show more

"James Bond will return " - since 1962, this hasn't just been a promise, it's practically a law of film history.

Even after the dramatic ending of the 25th and final 007 adventure "No Time to Die", which shocked many moviegoers, the famous phrase appeared on the screen.

That was more than four years ago.

But now the years-long search for the next James Bond actor may have come to an end. The name of the alleged new British secret agent 007:

Turner, Callum Turner.

"It's the worst-kept secret"

According to The Mail on Sunday, the 35-year-old actor is said to have revealed the news to his friends. An anonymous source close to Tuner is quoted by the British newspaper as saying:

"Callum is blabbing it all over London. He's going to be the new Bond. It's confirmed. Everyone around him is talking about it. It's the worst-kept secret ever."

James Bond fans might be happy about this choice for another reason: Turner's girlfriend is none other than pop star Dua Lipa.

The 30-year-old singer, who has already sung the "Swan Song" for the science fiction film "Alita: Battle Angel", is said to be a big 007 fan.

"Dua is really happy for Callum. She says she would love to record the Bond theme," the insider revealed to The Mail on Sunday.

Turner started his career as a model

Callum Turner spent the first years of his life in a London council estate. He started his career in show business as a model.

His breakthrough as an actor came in the role of Theseus Scamander in the "Harry Potter" spin-offs "Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald's Crimes" and "Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets".

Turner also earned praise two years ago for his performance in "The Boys In The Boat", directed by Hollywood star George Clooney, and as Major John "Bucky" Egan in "Masters Of The Air". The Apple TV series was produced by the duo Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

More videos from the department