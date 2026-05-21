"I realized early on where my limits were as a footballer. I'm a left-footer - they're actually in demand - but I was an old-school left-back: not particularly offensive and also technically quite limited": Calvin Stettler. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessi

Calvin Stettler is one of the most popular sports commentators on Swiss television channel SRF. A conversation about how he deals with criticism, his qualities as a footballer and his close relationship with his family.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Calvin Stettler is a sports commentator for Swiss television SRF. Among other things, he comments on the women's national football team matches together with expert Rachel Rinast.

Despite his popularity, Stettler does not see himself as a "media darling", but as someone who is simply passionate about his job

What fascinates him most about football are the emotions and the unifying power of major tournaments - moments that bring people together and sometimes move him to tears.

"I am a person in need of harmony, and confrontation is not a solution for me. I don't know of any examples where it has really helped," says Calvin Stettler in an interview with blue News. Show more

Calvin Stettler, we're playing a question-and-answer game today: I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

Okay, that's what we'll do.

Bern or Zurich?

Zurich.

I thought you'd answer Fricktal because you've lived there for a few years.

If you give me a choice, I usually refer to that (laughs).

Day or night?

I like both - although I always find that I'm much more productive in the evening.

Züri West or Il Civetto?

I have nothing against Züri West - that's important for me to say - but I simply like Il Civetto's music better.

What was your most revolutionary thought as a 12-year-old?

I've never been a revolutionary. But I owned a 50 cubic meter scooter as a teenager. My best friend and I kept deciding to go on trips to faraway places. One day, for example, we drove from Aargau to Constance, had a coffee there and then drove back again. I really enjoyed this feeling of freedom.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi Bild: sblue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

A 50 cc scooter is a two-wheeler that looks like a motorcycle but isn't one.

That's how it is. My girlfriend always teases me when my friends and I talk about all the things we used to do on our scooters. She always reminds us that they weren't motorcycles, but scooters (laughs).

Your first job for money?

My mother worked for a trade fair organizer for a few years. I was always in charge of the press corner at these events. I was responsible for ensuring that the shelves were always filled with booklets and brochures.

Is it really true that you regularly wrote letters to the editor as a teenager?

Yes, that is true. I read "Sport-Bild" every week from a young age. I was particularly fascinated by Thomas Müller, who played in attack for FC Bayern Munich at the time. In 2012, there was a rumor that he could move to Inter Milan. I just thought: that can't be true. So I wrote a letter to the editor of "Sport-Bild". Shortly afterwards, it was published as "Comment of the week". Of course I thought that was cool.

What childhood memory explains your love of football today?

I think my enthusiasm for football comes from the fact that I was fascinated by sport in general from an early age. I played myself and my mother also played soccer. It's probably this mixture that shaped my love of the ball.

Is it true that your mother played for the Swiss national team?

My mother told me that she was once around the national team and attended a few camps.

How good are your qualities as a footballer?

I realized early on where my limits were. I'm a left-footer - they're actually in demand - but I was an old-school left-back: not particularly offensive and also quite limited technically.

"My passion and my way of commentating are pretty much the same as I am in my private life": Calvin Stettler. Picture: SRF/Gian Vaitl

You commentated on your first football match - at least that's what it said in "Blick" - when you were just nine years old.

That's right. I went to Kindercity in Volketswil, Zurich, with my parents. There was a commentary station there with a screen, microphone and the names and numbers of the players from Grasshoppers Zurich and FC Basel. I remember exactly how I sat down there and immediately started commentating. At some point, my parents had to pull me away because other kids wanted to commentate too.

Did you then realize that being a sports presenter was your dream job?

Because of my sense of justice, I initially dreamed of becoming a lawyer. Later, I realized that being a sports commentator was even better suited to my passion. When I played PlayStation, I usually turned off the sound and did the commentary myself.

Did everyone find that funny?

No. One of my two sisters even pulled the plug on me two or three times because she was annoyed by my chatter. But in hindsight, you could say that practicing on the PlayStation was worth it (laughs).

You don't just talk well, you also like to talk.

I like talking, that's true.

You talk popularly about football on Swiss television SRF. When did you realize that you were good at explaining football?

That's for others to judge whether I'm good at it - so please continue.

Sports journalism is all about emotions. When was the last time you played something during a broadcast that you didn't actually feel?

I would say that has never happened to me. My passion and my way of commentating are pretty much the same as I am in my private life. That's why I always tell my closest people: please tell me if you don't recognize me while I'm commenting.

Who are some of your closest people?

My girlfriend, my two sisters, my parents and two or three friends. My parents have also said to me after TV broadcasts: "Something was different today - we sensed that you weren't really feeling well." I'm glad that the people around me give me such honest feedback.

When it comes to football, many people think they have a say. How do you free yourself from that as a commentator?

I'm far from saying that criticism doesn't affect me - that wouldn't be honest. At the end of the day, you always approach things with passion and the feedback affects you accordingly. It can happen that the first comment I read on Instagram is: "Calvin, you have no idea." I admit that's tough. At the same time, I'm always aware that football is an emotional sport - and the feedback from fans is often just as emotional.

Your popularity as a sports commentator - how has it changed you?

I don't think it has changed me. I spoke to my aunt about it recently and she said she felt I was still the same Calvin.

As soon as you started working as a football commentator for Swiss television SRF, you were already seen as a potential successor to Sascha Ruefer, the commentator for the men's national team. What did that do to you?

I was already working in the media before my time at SRF, so I was no stranger to such speculation. Of course, this is above all a great compliment, because I think Sascha Ruefer does a great job. At the same time, I was always aware that I was going my way - and he was going his.

Do you like being a media darling?

Media darling, is that how you see me, Bruno?

Absolutely. Yes.

I don't see myself that way. I just try to do my job with passion. If people appreciate my efforts, I'm delighted - and if they don't, I have to accept that.

"We take such criticism seriously and also talk about it": Rachel Rinast and Calvin Stettler commentate on the women's national football team matches together. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

You started your career at SRF Swiss Television in 2018 as an intern in the sports department. A special situation arose in your third week: you had to travel to the men's downhill in Kvitfjell at short notice because Beat Feuz still had a chance of winning the globe. At the same time, there was no one else available on the editorial team who could have traveled to Norway that weekend.

I was extremely nervous when I flew to Norway because I knew that I had an extraordinary opportunity. At the same time, I realized that I had to deliver - so I prepared myself intensively. Today I know that it took a lot of courage on both sides. I am all the more grateful that I was able to travel to Kvitfjell and experience such an unforgettable start to my career as a sports reporter.

How satisfied were those responsible at SRF with your performance?

I did a solid job and earned my first spurs - at least that's all I ever heard.

The worst news you've ever had to deliver on a TV show?

It was a difficult moment when it was announced that Rafel Navarro 's father had died - on the very day that the national coach was coaching the Swiss women's team for the first time in the match against Belgium. When I found out, it really moved me - not least because I have a very close relationship with my parents myself.

How many of your puns during a football match are prepared - and how many are spontaneous?

None of them are prepared. I think you can tell by the fact that I get criticized for it from time to time. But it would also be crazy if every line was spot on. I'm also like that in my private life - and not every pun works there either (laughs).

You commentate on the women's national team matches together with expert Rachel Rinast. She says about you that you're an 80-year-old in the body of a 12-year-old. What makes her say that?

I think it's because my parents instilled in me certain values that are non-negotiable - friendliness, punctuality and respectful treatment. This has developed and accumulated in me over time, so that I sometimes come across to Rachel as an older gentleman with very good manners.

Some people say that Rachel Rinast and Calvin Stettler have too much entertainment and too little sport. How do you deal with this criticism?

We take such criticism seriously and talk about it. Of course, we always ask ourselves whether something was too much or too little. If you look at our last few games, we were very close to the sport from our point of view and tried to find the right balance. That's what it's all about in the end - getting the mix right.

I'll read you a comment thatappearedin "TV Star" magazine last March: "Agonizing curling broadcasts at the Olympics with commentator Calvin Stettler (endlessly stupid parroting of what you could see for yourself). This reporter was an imposition, he needs to learn a thing or two before he is used! The pleasantly competent Carmen Müller-Schäfer would have been more than enough. Heidi M. by e-mail." What does a comment like that do to you?

As I said before: I take criticism seriously. I read through such comments and discuss them with people I trust. If they share the impression, I take a closer look and try to work on the problem. But if those around me and my superiors say that I haven't made a mistake, that also shows that there are different perceptions among the public. You have to be able to deal with that.

If Heidi M. had sent you the email directly, would she have received a reply?

I reply to everyone who writes to me - and I also write back to everyone who makes comments to me that are below the belt.

What did you think when blue News ran the headline last year: "SRF sports presenter Calvin Stettler annoying with 'too much slapstick'?"

Of course it's not my aim if I annoy people with my commentary. At the same time, it's an opinion and I accept that.

There are people who go for confrontation in such situations. Doesn't that seem to be a solution for you?

I am a person who needs harmony, and confrontation is not a solution for me. I don't know of any examples where it has really helped.

Would you rather inhale or exhale?

I think both are important. In everyday life, we take far too little time to breathe deeply. I often do this consciously before a football match: I go down to the pitch for a moment, take a deep breath and realize how lucky I am to be able to work as a football commentator.

Swimming out to sea: do you prefer to swim alone or in pairs?

In pairs - I'm a scaredy-cat.

How do you stay open to new things as you get older?

By reading a lot, discussing a lot and always listening carefully.

What makes a good man?

A good man is someone who not only talks about equality, but also lives it.

"Money, gigantism and greed now dominate the football business and are becoming poison for football," writes Marcel Reif in his book "Nachspielzeit", which was published in 2017. How do you deal with this as a commentator?

Of course, I also realize that football is a contradictory business. It's all the more important that there are people who still have morals and decency. That gives me hope that football can retain its positive aspects despite everything.

The men's World Cup kicks off on June 11 in Canada, Mexico and the USA. What fascinates you about such a major sporting event?

Major events have a unifying power. For a few weeks, everything is focused on this one event. People get to talk and celebrate together who would probably never meet in everyday life. It's precisely this shared focus that makes the difference - it may sound pathetic, but it's true. I had a particularly good experience of this during the Women's European Championship in Switzerland in the summer of 2025.

"Of course, I also realize that football is a contradictory business. So it's all the more important that there are people who still have morals and decency": Calvin Stettler. Picture: SRF

In one sentence: How do you promote Switzerland?

For me, Switzerland is a country with incredibly beautiful nature, a lot of order and reliability - and at the same time it has something homely about it.

How do you warn people about Switzerland?

I'm not in a position to warn people about our country. But what I can say is this: The Swiss sometimes seem a little closed to new acquaintances at first, but they are very warm people at heart.

Ever cried because of Switzerland?

No.

Ever cried in a TV studio?

I've had tears in my eyes during TV broadcasts when things got very emotional. For example, at the opening match of the European Championships in Basel in summer 2025, when Beatrice Egli sang the national anthem - that moment was incredibly beautiful and touched me deeply.

We are slowly coming to the end and thus to the talent test: please rate your talent from zero points , no talent, to ten points, super talent: as a feminist?

To be honest, you'd have to ask the women around me. But I do have the feeling that equality is very important to me and that I live up to it in my everyday life.

That means you would give yourself seven points.

No, I would give myself more points (laughs).

We talked about your talent as a footballer at the beginning of the interview. How many points would you give yourself?

Three points. As I mentioned, I have the most room for improvement in terms of technique and calmness on the ball.

Your talent as an astronaut?

If I think back to my grades in physics, I would give it a maximum of four points. To be honest, I cheated my way through it a bit. Space was never really a big topic for me - neither in terms of content nor in terms of fascination. A flight to the moon is definitely not on my bucket list (laughs).

Instead of going to the moon, would you rather interview Thomas Müller?

Absolutely - I think that would be very interesting.

What would you ask the German footballer first?

I really appreciate Thomas Müller's eloquence. So the first thing I would ask him is when he was last speechless.

When was the last time you were speechless?

A few weeks ago on a hill in a Danish national park. I was on vacation with my two sisters and we went for a little hike. At the end, we were rewarded with a view of the sea that was unbelievably beautiful.

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