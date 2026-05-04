Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Hollywood surprise: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have become parents for the third time. They kept the birth of their son a secret until the very end and only now announced it in an unusual way.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have unexpectedly become parents for the third time.

They announced the birth of their son Nautas on May 4, 2026 in an unusual way via Instagram.

The couple had previously kept the pregnancy a complete secret. Show more

53-year-old Cameron Diaz has become a mother again. As the actress and her husband Benji Madden announced on Monday, their third child together has been born.

The announcement was made in an unusual way: Madden posted an illustration of a ship on Instagram and wrote "Welcome to the world, my son!!!". The boy's name is Nautas - derived from the word for "sailor" or "explorer".

The couple kept the pregnancy a secret until the end. Diaz and Madden were previously parents to six-year-old daughter Raddix and two-year-old son Cardinal.

Since their wedding in 2015, the couple have lived largely in seclusion. Diaz had long retired from the film business and only celebrated her comeback in recent years with projects such as "Back in Action" (2025) and "Outcome" (2026).