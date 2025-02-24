Queen Camilla had her hair cut by London hairdresser Jo Hansford for over 35 years. Image: Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire/dpa

Jo Hansford did Queen Camilla's hair for over 35 years. Now the London hairdressing entrepreneur gives a private insight into the longstanding relationship between the two women in an interview.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you London hairdresser Jo Hansford looked after Queen Camilla's hair for more than 35 years.

Now, in an interview with the British magazine "Hello!", the businesswoman talks about the special relationship between the two women.

Camilla recently awarded Jo Hansford the prestigious title of "Royal Warrant" as Purveyor to the Court. Show more

"Our children are the same age, so it was very distressing for us when our children were traveling at the same time and didn't have cell phones or emails." London hairdressing entrepreneur Jo Hansford looked after the hair of the current Queen Camilla for more than 35 years.

Now the woman, who does not disclose her age, talks about the special relationship between the two women in an interview with the British magazine "Hello!".

Apparently, Camilla Parker Bowles and Jo Hansford enjoyed talking about their children - and their relationship of trust grew more and more over the years.

Camilla "looked fantastic" during the wedding

Hairdresser Hansford was one of the first people to find out about Camilla and Charles' engagement on February 10, 2005.

Hansford dyed the Prince's girlfriend's hair shortly before the official announcement.

Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005. Picture: Keystone

Jo Hansford was also present when the royal couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony followed by a church service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005.

"I had been doing Camilla's hair for years, but I was still very nervous about doing it for the wedding," says Jo Hansford. But luckily everything went well and Camilla "looked fantastic".

Now Queen Camilla has recently rewarded Jo Hansford with the prestigious Royal Warrant as Purveyor to the Court. It is the first time ever that a hairdressing company has received such an award.

Hansford on Camilla: "She has adapted well"

Jo Hansford believes that Camilla has mastered her path to becoming Queen brilliantly. The now 77-year-old royal has not changed much in character.

London hairdressing entrepreneur Jo Hansford did Queen Camilla's hair for over 35 years. Image: zVg

"She's adapted incredibly well because it's not easy for an older person to get into 'the business' - as they call it. It's hard work," says Hansford.

However, there is one downside to Camilla and Charles' relationship in her eyes:

"It's just a shame they didn't get married sooner. But the most important thing is that they are happy together and are both meant to be together."

