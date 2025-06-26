Andreas Caminada opens the "Buech" restaurant in Herrliberg near Zurich. IMAGO/Future Image

Andreas Caminada plans to revitalize the "Buech" restaurant in Herrliberg with a new concept that focuses on casual dining rather than gourmet cuisine.

Instead of gourmet cuisine, Caminada is focusing on an enjoyable, relaxed concept with an individual touch and retaining some of the existing team.

After the premature closure of Andreas Caminada's restaurant "Igniv" in Bad Ragaz SG, there is a new ray of hope for the star chef from Graubünden: from 1 November, he will take over the restaurant "Buech" in Herrliberg ZG.

The restaurant, which is over 100 years old and known for its view over Lake Zurich, is to be given a culinary upgrade under his management.

Caminada emphasizes that the restaurant is not to become a gourmet temple, but a place where guests can enjoy the cuisine. An individual concept is being developed to make the "Buech" unique, writes the gastronomy portal "Gault Milau".

The Buech will then focus on a relaxed and casual offering. Some of the restaurant's existing staff will be able to stay on, while others from the Caminada Group will join them.

The decision on the new head chef is still pending, but will be made soon.

"Igniv" in Bad Ragaz closed ahead of schedule

Good news for the star chef from Graubünden after it was announced that his "Igniv" restaurant in Bad Ragaz SG will have to close its doors early, blue News reported.

The reason for the closure? The closure comes as part of a comprehensive renovation of the Grand Hotel Hof Ragaz, which will begin on February 1, 2026.

The decision has caught the Grisons restaurateur on the wrong foot, as the closure during the 2026 renovation was planned, "but I was surprised that the collaboration will not continue beyond that."

