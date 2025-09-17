Caroline Wahl made her breakthrough with "22 Bahnen", now the film adaptation of the novel is in theaters. Bild: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Caroline Wahl's books sell millions of copies, but her success is divisive: Is she using her privilege to make money from the suffering of others - or is the criticism of her mainly misogyny?

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Author Caroline Wahl has been heavily criticized on social media.

She is accused of profiting from stories about poverty.

Wahl herself interprets the accusations as misogynist.

Her commercial success remains unbroken. Her new book "The Assistant" immediately reached number 1 on the bestseller list. Show more

Can an author write about poverty if she has never been poor herself? The question is currently the subject of controversial debate on social media. The reason for this is the film adaptation of Caroline Wahl's debut novel "22 Bahnen".

The book, which was published in 2023, follows a student who takes care of her little sister and alcoholic mother. Zurich native Luna Wedler plays the lead role in the film . Almost simultaneously with the film's release, author Wahl also published her third book, "Die Assistentin".

The 30-year-old author is commercially very successful. Her books have been on the bestseller lists for several weeks at a time. She has sold over a million copies of "22 Bahnen".

But with success comes criticism. In the case of Caroline Wahl, the critical voices focus primarily on the question: is she too privileged to write about poverty?

According to media reports, she received an advance of over one million euros for "Die Assistentin". In an article in "Die Welt", she wants to buy a car with a journalist and explains: "Convertibles are important to me. Preferably a 911. But also a Ferrari or an AMG SL." In the end, she didn't buy a car - but she did buy a pair of Prada sunglasses for 380 euros.

In the social media, it is therefore said that the author, as a "middle-class" writer, enriches herself through the suffering of others. Her aim is to get rich with stories about poverty.

This accusation is not entirely false: Caroline Wahl herself has said in several interviews that she wants to get rich from writing. She wants to be the best, one of the best-known authors in Germany - and also win the German Book Prize. When she was not nominated for this last year, she publicly vented her anger about it on Instagram.

For Wahl and her fans, the current criticism is linked to this. And they suspect one thing above all: misogyny. Self-confident and ambitious women are often seen as annoying or unappealing more quickly than men. If women are even successful, many even find them intimidating.

Simple language is accessible, but also flat

Both can be true: the question of whether authors are allowed to write about something they don't know themselves has been asked hundreds of times - and answered just as often: Of course they can. Otherwise there would be no fiction.

Whether they do it well, however, is the much more important question. This is also the case with Caroline Wahl. If you don't know the reality of the life you are writing about, you may find it more difficult to write about it well. And that can and should be criticized.

Some people find Wahl's simple style accessible, but it often comes across as flat. She can also be accused of romanticizing poverty in her stories. Or that it is uncreative and kitschy when her female protagonists always end up in relationships with men. Her pathetic sentences also leave many readers cringing rather than moved. One sentence in her book reads: "Actually is actually a bad word."

Not nominated for a book prize this year either

But the criticism goes further: it also takes the form of memes that make fun of her appearance or her voice. This means the criticism is no longer just aimed at her work, but at her person.

Wahl writes on Instagram: "The fact that this is all boiling up just as 'Die Assistentin' is being published, a novel in which I talk about the patriarchal abuse of power in the publishing industry, is simply telling."

But Caroline Wahl will continue to write. She has not been nominated for the book prize this year either. Instead, "Die Assistentin" reached number 1 on the bestseller list immediately after publication.

Caroline Wahl: "22 Bahnen". Dumont Buchverlag, 2023. 208 pages.

In cinemas since September 4, 2025.

