Honey is one of the few products that is said to never go bad. Is that true? Carsten Rehder/dpa

In winter, it ends up more often in tea or milk: honey is said to help relieve sore throats and put you to sleep. But does honey actually become inedible at some point? And how can you tell if it's spoiled?

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although honey is often considered to have an unlimited shelf life, it can be enjoyed for several years if stored properly, while opened jars should be consumed within a year.

Moisture can trigger fermentation processes, recognizable by bubbles and foam, while heat destroys enzymes and impairs quality.

Honey should be stored in an airtight container in a dark place at room temperature.

If the honey has an unusual smell or appearance, it is better to dispose of it. Show more

Golden and sweet: Honey is an indispensable ingredient on the breakfast table, adds flavor to cakes and pastries and is said to help you fall asleep when dissolved in milk. You're sure to have a craving for honey every now and then.

But sometimes it just sits around for a long time after opening and the next time you want to eat it, you're not quite sure whether it's really a good idea - even if the best-before date has not yet passed.

In Germany, the best-before date for honey is two years after the bottling date. In Switzerland, too, a best-before date must be specified for the popular breakfast spread. This is despite the fact that honey has always been said not to go bad.

However, if it is stored properly and only opened later, honey can usually be kept for much longer than two years, i.e. several years.

But now for the bad news: contrary to many rumors, this natural product can indeed go bad. Humidity, heat and light determine how long you can enjoy your honey before this happens.

How to keep honey for longer

If you want your honey to keep for as long as possible, you should not leave it for a long time without a lid, as it will draw moisture from the air. The yeast cells it contains need sugar and water to start the fermentation process. This happens as soon as the honey has absorbed enough moisture.

If the honey is just starting to ferment, it should not yet taste sour, but rather fruity. You can also tell that the food has fermented by the formation of bubbles and foam on the surface or by the fact that the lid is bulging outwards when the jar is closed.

Heat is bad for honey

In addition to moisture, heat has a negative effect on quality and shelf life: According to beekeepers, heating above 35 degrees is said to reduce the honey's aroma. Furthermore, vitamins, enzymes and carbohydrates lose their effect above 40 degrees.

The higher the temperature, the easier it is for the natural product to separate. Although this does not necessarily have a negative effect on the quality, segregated honey starts to ferment more easily because the water content of the liquid part is quite high.

However, honey is also not properly stored in the fridge: It can crystallize here. And there is another factor that can cause honey to lose its quality: Light can destroy the enzymes and vitamins it contains.

How to store honey correctly

It is best to store your honey in a dark place at room temperature and make sure that the container is always sealed airtight.

Unopened jars will then usually still contain a product that can be enjoyed without any problems even after years. If the jar has already been opened, you should consume it within a year.

However, it is also advisable to keep your eyes and nose open to check whether the honey is really still good or not already bad. You can tell by its smell and appearance: If it smells unusual and has small bubbles on the surface, you should throw it away.

