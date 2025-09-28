Swiss "Tatort" check: Can pacemakers really be hacked? Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) was also worried about her mother in the tenth Zurich "Tatort: Kammerflimmern": she was wearing one of those implanted defibrillators that had been hacked via an update. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Forensic scientist Noah Löwenherz (Aaron Arens) and detectives Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, center) and Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) had to deal with a life-threatening cyber attack in "Tatort: Kammerflimmern". Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Inspector Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, left) had Dr. Esme Şahin (Beren Tuna) explain to her exactly how implanted defibrillators work. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Simon Berger (Martin Vischer), the head of development at the hacked medical device manufacturer, had a guilty conscience. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) was desperately searching for a plausible motive. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Swiss "Tatort" check: Can pacemakers really be hacked? Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) was also worried about her mother in the tenth Zurich "Tatort: Kammerflimmern": she was wearing one of those implanted defibrillators that had been hacked via an update. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Forensic scientist Noah Löwenherz (Aaron Arens) and detectives Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, center) and Tessa Ott (Carol Schuler) had to deal with a life-threatening cyber attack in "Tatort: Kammerflimmern". Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Inspector Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher, left) had Dr. Esme Şahin (Beren Tuna) explain to her exactly how implanted defibrillators work. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Simon Berger (Martin Vischer), the head of development at the hacked medical device manufacturer, had a guilty conscience. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) was desperately searching for a plausible motive. Image: ARD Degeto Film/SRF/Sava Hlavace

A massive cyber attack on the manufacturer of implanted defibrillators claimed several lives in "Tatort: Kammerflimmern". Would such an attack also be conceivable in real life in Switzerland?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mysterious accumulation of emergency calls and deceased heart patients called the Grandjean/Ott duo onto the scene in the Swiss "Tatort: Kammerflimmern ".

The detectives' investigations uncovered some shocking facts: Apparently, a hacker attack had deliberately paralyzed pacemakers.

In theory, a cyberattack is also possible in reality. Fortunately, however, nothing is known of a major case to date. Show more

It was a horror scenario for heart patients that screenwriter Petra Ivanov and her co-author André Küttel created in "Tatort: Kammerflimmern":

In the case from Zurich, staged by filmmaker Barbara Kulcsar, several people suddenly collapsed independently of each other.

All of the victims were wearing an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) that had been manipulated by a hacker attack. But is such a thing really possible?

What was the "Crime Scene: Ventricular Fibrillation" about?

The horror began for Zurich detectives Isabelle Grandjean (Anna Pieri Zuercher) and Tessa Ott(Carol Schuler) on a Saturday morning:

Emergency calls from different corners of the city were arriving at police headquarters every minute. What caused the mysterious deaths was initially unclear.

However, it soon emerged that all the victims were wearing an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) from the manufacturer Lauber Cardio. This triggered an unintentional, prolonged electric shock, which led to death in most cases.

The malfunction was triggered by a faulty update. This had been manipulated by a targeted cyberattack on the manufacturer. For a long time, it seemed unclear what triggered the fatal electric shock in each individual case. Some of those affected died just a few hours after the faulty update, while others survived for several days.

Ultimately, the two inspectors determined that the electric shock was triggered after a certain number of heartbeats: Athletically active people with a higher heart rate thus fell victim to the attack more quickly than those who led a more sedate life.

What was it really about?

A former employee of Lauber Cardio was ultimately identified as the person responsible for the cyber attack:

Albin Fischer (Sven Schelker) had resigned in December 2016 after being forced by the management to subsequently change the release date of an update.

Shortly before the update was released, a patient collapsed during a car journey with his wife and daughter due to a malfunction of his ICD. The patient and his wife died in the resulting traffic accident, while their then twelve-year-old daughter Paula Bianchi survived.

Years later, Paula Bianchi (Anina Walt), now an adult, came across inconsistencies. She contacted Albin Fischer, who told her about the manipulation and drastic cost-cutting measures in Lauber's development department.

On behalf of Bianchi, Fischer hacked Lauber's computer system and sent a ransom demand for the code that would save the company. However, neither Fischer nor Bianchi seriously intended to endanger human lives. Instead, the 56 victims ultimately died because Lauber had once again botched the development of the later manipulated update.

Can pacemakers really be hacked?

"Computer hackers are theoretically able to manipulate pacemakers and automatic defibrillators (ICD) in a targeted manner and thus, for example, carry out assassination attempts on prominent implant wearers," wrote the "Deutsches Ärzteblatt" back in 2008.

The article referred to the results of an experimental study by computer experts from Boston: "ICDs are equipped with a built-in radio transmitter for wireless data exchange.

The data is usually transmitted via an antenna placed directly on the chest. This contains a magnetic switch to prevent accidental interference, for example from electromagnetic fields," the article continued.

However, this protection could be overcome as the software that controls the switch can be switched off from the outside. Although the researchers saw "no imminent danger to patients" at the time, they called for safety standards to be improved.

The health portal "netDoktor" also reported on possible security risks of medical devices in 2024: in 2012, an employee of the anti-virus software manufacturer MacAfee successfully hacked into the digital control of an insulin pump.

During a test with a dummy, he was then able to administer a potentially lethal dose of insulin. The attack was successful from a distance of 90 meters from the device and without knowing the serial number of the pump. Similar test attacks were successful with pacemakers and implanted defibrillators.

How realistic are such attacks?

"It's a question of motivation as to whether such an attack is worthwhile," explains Leanne Torgersen from the University of Trier to "netDoktor": The effort involved is very high and the legal consequences harsh. For the expert, an attack on "ordinary" patients is rather unlikely.

The situation is different with potential attacks on wealthy people or celebrities from the world of politics. So far, however, not a single case is known worldwide. The general risk is comparable to the risk of crashing an airplane on a vacation trip.

How did the "Crime Scene: Ventricular Fibrillation" end?

The hacker Albin did not survive the "Crime Scene": he died in a violent confrontation with Simon Berger (Martin Vischer), the head of development at Lauber, who had been on to him. Before that, however, Simon managed to take the USB stick containing the key to unlock the operating systems from Albin.

Forensic technician Noah Löwenherz (Aaron Arens) decrypted the program and Tessa Ott's mother Madeleine (Babett Arens), who also had an ICD, and several other patients were saved.

What's next for the Zurich "Tatort"?

"Tatort: Kammerflimmern" was the tenth case for Zurich detectives Isabelle Grandjean and Tessa Ott. Until now, two new films in the series have been released every year: one in the first half of the year and one in the second.

According to this known broadcasting rhythm, the next film is therefore likely to be shown in February 2026 at the earliest, or even in March or April.

Filming under the working title "Tatort: Könige der Nacht" is still underway at the beginning of October. Directed by Claudio Fäh, the film tells the story of a brutally battered male corpse that is pulled out of the Limmat.

