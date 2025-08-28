Singer Taylor Swift and football star Travis Kelce want to get married. The Veltins-Arena at Schalke is offering them its own chapel for the occasion. (archive picture) dpa

Now the engaged couple have received a tempting offer.

The Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen is offering them its own chapel for the ceremony.

"Are you looking for a place for your wedding?" asks the arena in an Instagram video. Show more

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have got engaged. Now the question is: where will the wedding take place? The Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, the home ground of FC Schalke 04, has offered its own chapel to the glamorous couple.

The arena posted a video on its Instagram channel asking "Looking for a wedding location?". This was followed by an offer: "We may have the perfect venue...". The accounts of the two engaged stars were also postponed. The Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported on this.

According to reports, over 2,000 children have been baptized and 1,000 weddings and anniversaries have been celebrated in the chapel, which is run by a Catholic and a Protestant priest.

Kelce has fond memories of "Gelsingerken"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently raved about the fans in Gelsenkirchen. He still remembers "Gelsingerken" very well, said the footballer in his podcast "New Heights".

Last summer, Taylor Swift played three sold-out shows there as part of her "Eras Tour". Following a petition by a schoolgirl and Swift supporter from the Lower Rhine, the city in the Ruhr region, which has been hit by structural change, even temporarily renamed itself "Swiftkirchen".