"Crime Scene" check: Can you take a walk in your own subconscious? In his 14th case, Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) combines two of the most popular themes of his somewhat different crime series: dream worlds and crazy machines. Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge What does Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) find in his own subconscious? Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge In "Tatort: Murot und der Elefant im Raum", Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) and Eva Hütter (Nadine Dubois) are connected to each other via a device that allows them to experience the other person's subconscious. Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge Eva Hütter (Nadine Dubois) fights in court for custody of her five-year-old son Benjamin (Lio Vonnemann, left), which she is in danger of losing. Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge Magda Wächter (Barbara Philipp) and Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) search for a mother who has abducted her own child. Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge Eva Hütter (Nadine Dubois) is hiding in a forest hut with her son Benjamin (Lio Vonnemann). Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge Dr. Schneider (Robert Gwisdek), Felix Murot's psychiatrist, has developed a machine that allows you to take a walk in your own subconscious. Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge At the hospital, Dr. Schneider (Robert Gwisdek) puts his "dream machine" on Eva Hütter (Nadine Dubois), who is in a coma after an accident. Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge Policewoman Schreiner (Monika Wojtyllo, left) and Magda Wächter (Barbara Phillipp) have to restrain the emotional Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur). Image: HR/Senator Film/Dietrich Brügge

Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) investigates the subconscious of a comatose mother in his new "Tatort". She is the only one who knows where her helpless child is. Is it possible to go for a walk in your own dreams or the subconscious of another person?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the last "Tatort" of the year, ARD sends Ulrich Tukur on a dream journey - in the truest sense of the word.

As detective Felix Murot, he wants to find out from a mother where her kidnapped child is. Problem: the woman is in a coma after an accident.

Murt therefore relies on a futuristic machine that allows him to walk in her dreams. But is this realistic? Show more

Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) is once again doing Felix Murot things in "Tatort: Murot und der Elefant im Raum". To be precise: in this case, he connects the subconscious of two people - his own and that of a mother in an accident who is in a coma and is the only one who knows where her five-year-old child is on her own.

Dietrich Brüggemann, who already invented the powerful time loop "Tatort: Murot und das Murmeltier" in 2019, has realized another very creative idea here.

But even if the Murot cases in "Tatort " are to be viewed with a lot of tongue-in-cheek: Would it be conceivable to walk around in your own or even someone else's subconscious? Is there any research or even applications in this area?

What was it all about?

Spoiled Eva Hütter (Nadine Dubois) was sued by her ex because he doubted whether she could take responsibility for their five-year-old son Benjamin (Lio Vonnemann). When the family court hearing went badly for Eva, she kidnapped the child and hid with him in a lonely cabin in the woods.

When she went on an errand, she was picked up, followed and injured. Eva was then in a coma and could not reveal where the helpless five-year-old was.

In the emergency situation, Murot came up with a crazy idea: as he was undergoing psychotherapy with Dr. Schneider (Robert Gwisdek), he knew about an unusual machine developed by his shrink, who is open to experimentation: The apparatus can be used to walk into one's own subconscious.

If you combine the subconscious of the comatose mother and that of the investigator, could you find clues to the boy's whereabouts in the child abductor's head?

What was it really about?

Dietrich Brüggemann, author and director, loves crazy mind games. And actor Ulrich Tukur is always up for clever nonsense. You can see in the film how much fun everyone involved had in creating dream worlds and turning them into film scenes.

Production designer Anette Reuther deserves special praise here. She makes dreams look much more creative, colorful and unusual than is the case in many other films.

Brüggemann and Reuther create colorful, even fantastic "investigation images" for the new Murot case, in which passers-by with strange objects in their hands silently show the detectives the way or Murot sometimes meets his own inner child. Everything looks a little different here than in reality or classic dream worlds. It's great!

Could the "machine" from the crime novel really be built?

Anyone who believes that dreams can neither be influenced nor are accessible to the conscious mind is mistaken. Long before the computer age, researchers were already working on lucid dreams, also known as lucid dreaming: using learnable techniques, it is possible - depending on your talent - to control your own dreams and even appear in them as a consciously acting person.

However, research is still a long way from a machine that makes the subconscious "accessible". This also has to do with the fact that science has not yet found a physical structure in the brain for the subconscious that could be researched or processed.

Traditional neurotechnologies such as EEG (brain wave measurement) have not yet been able to detect subconscious structures such as repressed thoughts. We are therefore still a long way from a machine like the one in "Crime Scene: The Elephant in the Room".

What's next for Felix Murot?

Murot will return - as usual - in the fourth quarter of the new year 2026. The episode "Tatort: Murot und das Gespenst" (directed by Christoph Röhl, written by Paul Salisbury) has already been shot.

Murot investigates the murder of a young female nurse in a luxurious retirement home. During the investigation, the dead woman appears to Murot as a persistent ghost - and wants to help solve her own murder.

