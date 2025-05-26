King Charles during a visit to the university campus in London in February 2025. KEYSTONE

Charles is not only the British head of state, but also King of Canada. In view of US President Trump's desires, he has to walk a tightrope during his visit.

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles visits Canada amid growing tensions with the US, as Donald Trump would like to see the country become the "51st US state".

Prime Minister Mark Carney uses the visit to emphasize Canada's independence and has Charles read a government statement in parliament.

For Charles, the visit is a diplomatic tightrope act - and at the same time an opportunity to convey the value of the monarchy to the Canadian people. Show more

Canada should become the "beloved 51st state" of the USA - that's what US President Donald Trump would like.

However, this is not going down well with Canadians: Trump's fantasies gave the Liberal Party of Canada, which had actually already been written off, an unexpected victory in last month's parliamentary election - probably because the Conservative Party's leading candidate was very much a Trump copy.

The country's new prime minister, Mark Carney, on the other hand, made it clear: "Canada is not for sale, and it never will be." This did not really impress Trump. But the former head of the Bank of England still has an ace up his sleeve, or rather: a king.

Trump downright adores Charles

Charles III (76) and his wife Camilla (77) are visiting the former British colony this week at Carney's invitation. As an independent state, Canada has retained the monarchy as part of the Commonwealth of Nations. The King is recognized as such by the Canadian constitution and will deliver a speech from the throne in Parliament in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The ceremony of the opening of parliament is one of the monarch's most important duties in the UK - in Canada, however, he very rarely takes on this task, and on Tuesday for the first time in decades.

Trump positively adores the British king. "It's an honor to be a friend of Charles. I have a lot of respect for King Charles," he said recently, gushing about his upcoming second state visit to the UK, to which the King had invited him on behalf of the government.

King is in a "difficult position"

It is not known what Charles thinks about Trump and his annexation plans. But according to constitutional law expert Craig Prescott from London's Royal Holloway University, it is clear that the Briton is anything but pleased with the idea.

"He is in a very difficult position," he said in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur, adding: "Constitutionally, he embodies two different people." On the one hand, as British king, Charles is forced to support the Trump-friendly course of the government in London. On the other hand, he must also do justice to the people of Canada and the government there, which for obvious reasons takes a completely different stance.

The visit and the opening of parliament are therefore like squaring the circle. "They make it clear that Canada is different and has a very different political and constitutional tradition to the USA," says Prescott. However, Trump can hardly blame the king for this. "Because it's perfectly legitimate for the King of Canada to travel to Canada and open the Canadian Parliament."

Carney can let the king speak for himself

What Charles thinks will not be revealed during the speech either. Just as in the United Kingdom, the monarch's speech at the opening of parliament is actually a government statement by the prime minister, which is simply read out by the king. Mark Carney can therefore let the King speak for himself.

It will be interesting to see how far Carney goes. "Will the speech be about Canadian sovereignty and the Canadian nation?" Prescott is certain that the ceremony will be a big moment that the eyes of the world will be on.

There is also an opportunity in the tightrope act

This is the first time that Charles has traveled to Canada as monarch; on his previous visit he was Prince of Wales. And it is only the second time that a monarch has opened Parliament in Canada: his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did so for the first time in 1957.

For Charles and the British royal family, the tightrope act also offers an opportunity: in recent polls in Canada, a clear majority of people were in favor of abolishing the monarchy. "It's an opportunity for him to go to Canada and demonstrate the value of the monarchy in these unusual circumstances," says constitutional lawyer Prescott.

