In all the excitement with contestant Mark Thomsen, presenter Günther Jauch forgot that he needed crutches. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

In the latest edition of "Who wants to be a millionaire?", a biology doctoral student irritated viewers with a breathing exercise, a family man talked about sleeping rituals and a language teacher failed to make a risky decision.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Candidate Max Romanik almost caused Günther Jauch to "choke" with a misunderstood breathing exercise, but still managed to win 64,000 euros.

Simon Bachtler revealed that "Who wants to be a millionaire?" serves as a sleep aid for his son, he himself failed the 64,000 euro question and went home with 32,000 euros.

Mark Thomsen, a language teacher with ADHD medication and an IQ of 150, was described by Jauch as "somewhere between genius and madness", but gambled away and fell from 16,000 to 500 euros. Show more

Overhang candidate Max Romanik from Bad Salzuflen caused Günther Jauch to catch his breath with his first question of the evening: "Which simple breathing exercise is often recommended by experts for relaxation and regeneration?" 6aus49, 4711, 007, R2D2? The presenter summarized the candidate's gut feeling (answer B): "Breathe in for four seconds, hold for seven, breathe out for 11 seconds?"

Together they tested this breathing exercise theory. Jauch afterwards: "That gives you a choking attack. Something's not right." Nevertheless, Romanik stuck to his idea. And rightly so. Jauch explained what the numbers really stood for: "Breathe in for 4 seconds, out for 7, and repeat for 11 minutes." He added: "With your option, you would probably be dead after 5 minutes."

The doctoral student in biology didactics could breathe a sigh of relief. But only until the 125,000 euro question, where he capitulated. Max Romanik walked away with 64,000.

Max Romanik almost made Jauch "choke" with a breathing exercise. He walked away with 64,000 euros. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Anna Maria Martin y Moreno from Bochum had brought her husband with her. He looked familiar to Jauch. No wonder: he was a "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant ten years ago. The presenter remembered him not only because of his long name, but also because of his unusual side job at the time: as a condom tester at university, he and his test subject were measured by a doctor using a ruler after reading "inspiring magazines". As if the story wasn't embarrassing enough, he emphasized that his data was "above average". He had won 32,000 euros at the time. His wife had won 4000 euros.

Thanks to his editors, Jauch knew about Simon Bachtler from Mühlhausen near Lake Constance: he likes to shower for up to 45 minutes in an embryonic position and has installed an XL shower especially for this passion. Sometimes he would even fall asleep in it. "A dream customer for any waterworks," commented Jauch. While Bachtler fell asleep in the shower, his son's sleeping pill was "Who wants to be a millionaire?". During the 3 million euro week, he slept through the night for the first time, Bachtler reported with laughter ...

Contestant "between genius and madness"

"That's the secret of my success," Günther Jauch took the confession with humor. "By 8.25 p.m., 40 percent of the people have basically already fallen asleep. But the TV is still on," he mused. "But then it's recorded that they've been sitting in front of the TV all evening. That's how the wonderful ratings come about. But nobody knows that." The audience laughed at this. Günther Jauch as a sleeping pill? He himself thought: "The pharmaceutical sleeping pill producers are getting scared now."

However, the candidate's triumph was not enough to put him to sleep: Simon Bachtler got as far as the €64,000 question: "Which continent's tallest skyscraper is located in an as yet unnamed future capital?" He gave up and left with 32,000. The answer would have been Africa.

Simon Bachtler confessed: "Jauch's show is a sleeping aid for his son. He won 32,000 euros. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

The next selection round was to sort letters from "attention deficit hyperactivity disorder". Mark Thomsen from Einbeck in Lower Saxony was the quickest. He explained the reason: "I take medication for ADHD." Alluding to this, he emphasized: "Sometimes when you hear such light laughter, you think: you must be able to answer that question now," said Thomsen. He then added self-deprecatingly: "Maybe I'm hallucinating. I did say: I've taken medication."

The 45-year-old, who works as a language teacher in adult education, clearly aroused the moderator's sympathy. After the 4000 mark, Jauch praised: "You can tell you're trying to get through things, trying to concentrate and you sit in front of it and think: it's such a borderline walk between genius and madness." Mark Thomsen later revealed that he has an IQ of 150. The presenter was thrilled, but Thomsen waved it off: his friend who had traveled with him could prove that he was still not very clever in everyday life. Especially when dealing with money: he owed his friend a four-figure sum.

Günther Jauch forgets his crutches

For the €32,000 question, Jauch wanted to know: "The original singer of which hit died just a few months after its release?" Paranoid, Sweet Child O' Mine, Roxanne, Highway To Hell? The additional female joker from the audience opted for A. The contestant wanted to choose A, but Jauch asked him to use his phone joker.

The friend who had traveled with him should decide whether he could gamble, said Mark Thomsen. After all, part of any winnings would pay off his debts. On the way to the companion, Jauch was limping without crutches. Miracle cure! Then he turned back halfway to get them: "Oh, the crutches! They made me so confused, I can walk again!"

Mark Thomsen, who takes medication for ADHD and has an IQ of 150, dropped from 16,000 to 500 euros. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

The contestant's buddy decided: "I'd let him gamble." Jauch replied: "You're a good person, but I'm very unhappy with the answer." And rightly so: Thomsen gambled. The additional joker's advice was wrong: "Highway To Hell" would have been correct. The fact that he fell from 16,000 to 500 euros bothered him less than the presenter: "Now I've suffered a bit," summed up Günther Jauch, who clearly would have liked him to have won more.

Julia Zeiher from Untereisesheim near Bochum was on 500 euros at the end of the show and can continue guessing next week.

