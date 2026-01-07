Günther Jauch is confronted with his past. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A young contestant surprises presenter Günther Jauch on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" with a trip down memory lane. The 69-year-old can't remember anything at first and suspects a hoax.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Contestant Leonard Sträter surprised presenter Günther Jauch on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" with a connection to his former home in Münster.

Jauch was amused and incredulous about the story, finally recalling a childhood experience and thanking him for the "great story".

Sträter won 16,000 euros and will compete again in the final of the "3 Million Euro Week". Other contestants secured amounts between 500 and 32,000 euros. Show more

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" contestant Leonard Sträter from Münster caused a sensation with his appearance in the "3 Million Euro Week". The 25-year-old confronted presenter Günther Jauch on the show with a story from his past: "Two mates of mine live in your old apartment in Münster," said Sträter.

The 69-year-old Jauch is initially unimpressed and explains: "Do you know when I lived there? From the age of zero to three! I have no memory of Münster at all," he rebuts. After a moment's thought, however, he remembers that he once lost his stuffed elephant "near the palace gardens".

The journalist's curiosity is nevertheless piqued: "Were they modest conditions or was it a luxury penthouse?" he wants to know about his first home. The candidate confirms that it was a "manageable" apartment, but does not know the exact number of rooms. However, his acquaintances have told him that Günther Jauch was born there. The presenter smiles and clarifies: "It was already in the hospital."

Candidate brings photo evidence

When the director then fades in a photo of Sträter, Günther Jauch is surprised: The picture shows an old bunch of keys with a name tag: "Dr. Jauch". Sträter: "Was your father a doctor?" Jauch: "Yes, that's not possible! That must be a fake, right? The owners of the apartment still have my father's key from 67 years ago?" he asks - still in disbelief.

Leonard Sträter reveals that he only received the photo from the daughter of the former Jauch landlords via many detours and that it was probably just the cellar keys to the apartment. "Did I live in the cellar or what?" Jauch jokes. "Now I should be in tears," says the 69-year-old, who instead has to laugh, but then thanks the contestant for the "great story".

Candidate Leonard Sträter (l.) surprises presenter Günther Jauch with a photo. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Leonard Sträter makes it to 16,000 euros and, with luck, will be able to compete again in the final on Friday for the main prize of three million euros - and perhaps then tell Günther Jauch even more details about his first apartment.

Young mortician quizzes Günther Jauch

Mortician Alida Nezamzadeh Kermani (24) secured 32,000 euros for the final on Tuesday. Jauch had previously shown great interest in her unusual profession: "How much does a mortician get for 500 euros? A pillow?", the presenter teased the candidate, who countered glibly: "Mr. Jauch, you'll have to come by for a consultation in peace and quiet."

Cultural educator Emely Enders won 16,000 euros. Pensioner Christine Kruse, who is the amateur world champion in online poker, is in the same position and will be allowed to continue playing on Wednesday. The youngest participant was the unluckiest: Nelio Stelli (18) fell to 500 euros after he decided not to play a joker in the 16,000 euro question despite his uncertainty.

