Contestant Christopher Suhr hopes for an answer from his mother, but unfortunately she doesn't answer the phone. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

In the opening episode of the 3 million euro week of the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", a contestant is relying entirely on the knowledge of his mother, whom he has chosen as a joker. But then the nightmare scenario comes true ...

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you This week, presenter Günther Jauch is hosting the ninth edition of his RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for the 3 million euro week.

On three consecutive evenings, the candidates will compete for a place in the final show next Thursday and the chance to win the biggest prize in the history of the quiz show.

Things get super exciting from the very first contestant: Christopher Suhr chooses his mother as the telephone joker. But then the nightmare scenario comes true: the phone rings, but nobody picks up ... Show more

Günther Jauch is currently inviting viewers to the €3 million week of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on the RTL channel, where the candidates can qualify for the final show over three days.

The minimum requirement: reaching the 16,000 euro stage. And candidate Christopher Suhr is almost in danger of failing.

The IT consultant is not at a loss for words and gives presenter Jauch the impression of being a little chaotic. This is also confirmed by his buddy Tobi, whom he has brought along as a companion. Nevertheless, Christopher Suhr only manages to use one joker until the 16,000-euro question.

But then his mother has to pick up the phone, because he is certain that she knows the answer.

Jauch: "What year was your mother born?"

The question is: "As the creative head of a legendary band, Brian Wilson made a musical name for himself with the hit of the same name...?" The possible answers: "Smoke on the Water", "Good Vibrations", "A Hard Day's Night" or "Sympathy For the Devil".

Günther Jauch wonders: "What year was your mother born?" Suhr thinks the year of birth 1965 is appropriate and says: "She'll be very happy to hear you." But his mother doesn't answer the phone.

The presenter jokes: "Or is it your ex-wife's number?" An off-screen voice informs him: "We'll call the replacement number." Now Suhr himself is taken aback: "Replacement number? I don't even know it yet."

Happy ending despite embarrassing Joker failure

But even the replacement number only goes to voicemail. "Let it go," Jauch says on the tape. Then he asks anxiously: "When did you last see her?"

Suhr ponders: "She wrote to me this morning." Nobody picks up on the third call either. Jauch almost senses a "family affair" and deliberate ignoring.

Candidate Suhr is kindly allowed to switch to another telephone joker. But time runs out faster than he can give an answer. Fortunately, the additional joker helps out - and gives the right answer: "Good Vibrations".

At the end of the question, the mother calls back. However, when Günther Jauch wants to speak to her, she is no longer on the line. When she calls again, she finally answers and explains why the connection didn't work before:

"You know what, Mr. Jauch? I work in a nursing home and it has really thick walls. And I'm here at work, and I'm really sad because I couldn't reach my son."

She could have easily answered the music question. Nevertheless, things are going well for her son: with the 50:50 joker, he is also correct in the 32,000-euro question and chooses the safe ticket to the final.

Happiest big city people in Kassel or Munich?

Although Anna Maria Kronberg masters the first questions with aplomb, the 16,000-euro question about where the happiest city dwellers in Germany will live in 2025 according to the Allensbach survey is her undoing.

The candidate hopes for a knowing extra joker. But the correct answer "Kassel" confuses her, as she was thinking more of "Munich". The telephone joker doesn't help her either, so she prefers to take home the safe 8,000 euros.

Teacher Anna-Lea Fröhlich leaves a lasting impression on Günther Jauch with her unusual quirks: she has toothbrushing trauma and can't stand certain number combinations. Even at 1000 euros, she tends to use the telephone joker because she doesn't know the name of the national soccer player Woltemade.

Anna Maria Kronberg answers the first questions confidently. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

When it comes to the completely abstruse answers such as "Wünshtelarve" and "Begährtewanze", Jauch gives her a hidden hint: "So please ..." Fröhlich takes the risk and gets to the €32,000 question: "Which species of which animal was rediscovered 20 years after the last sighting and is the smallest at ten centimetres?"

The 50:50 joker narrows down the possibilities to snakes or bears, with the telephone joker taking care of the rest. But he can't help, so Fröhlich prefers to take the final ticket. The correct choice would have been "snakes".

Dieter Bohlen's verdict: "You're not the greatest singer"

Olivia Reichert plays it safe with just three jokers. The musical student took part in the DSDS casting three years ago in order to be able to take part in "Let's Dance" at some point.

This is followed by the program's intro, in which she confidently performs "Männer" by Herbert Grönemeyer. Dieter Bohlen's verdict: "Of course you're not the greatest singer on the planet." At least she was allowed into the recall and is now learning to sing properly.

In the €4,000 question "According to Markus Söder, what is 'firmly in the DNA of the Bavarians' and should not be changed?", the options Catholicism, vacation rhythm, Weisswurst breakfast and yodeling diploma pop up.

The native Bavarian has a tendency: "But then again, I can imagine him saying such nonsense. Then it's the Weisswurst breakfast."

The audience joker puts her on the right track: the vacation rhythm. "What?!" Reichert looks at the result in disbelief. She reaches the 16,000 euros and can now gamble freely. But her gut feeling lets her down - at least the final awaits.

Candidate Olivia Reichert has already sung in front of Dieter Bohlen on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Brigitte Dederichs, who can rely on her extensive general knowledge, also achieves this. Only the 32,000-euro question as to where the Gallus gallus bird species is native is to be answered by the additional joker: in South East Asia, Central America, West Africa or Northern Europe? The lady from the audience tends towards South-East Asia, Dederichs hedges with 50:50.

The 64,000-euro question as to what the scientific name "KV62" stands for is passed on to the entire audience. The majority guesses Mozart's "Fidelio".

Hidden from view, presenter Günther Jauch points out that the majority is not always right. The telephone joker doesn't know any better, so Brigitte Dederichs prefers to stop.

Then she remembers: it would have been Tutankhamun's tomb. And another thing strikes her: "Fidelio" is not by Mozart at all.

